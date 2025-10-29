India-China Review Border Talks In Ladakh, Reaffirm Peace Along LAC: MEA

Senior military commanders from India and China held the 23rd round of Corps Commander-Level talks at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides engaged in extensive discussions aimed at managing tensions and maintaining stability along the western sector, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

Active Communication On Border Management

According to the statement, the talks took place on October 25, where the two sides held “active and in-depth communication” on managing the western section of the China-India border. They also exchanged views on ways to reduce friction in sensitive areas along the LAC.

“On October 25, 2025, the Chinese and Indian militaries held the 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side. The two sides engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border,” the statement read.

Talks Held Under ‘Guidance of Leaders’ Consensus’

The Chinese Ministry of National Defence added that the meeting was conducted under the “important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries.” Both delegations agreed to maintain dialogue and coordination through established diplomatic and military mechanisms.

“They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas,” the statement said.

Ongoing Efforts to De-Escalate Border Tensions

The meeting marks the latest in a series of high-level engagements between New Delhi and Beijing to de-escalate tensions that have persisted since the 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The Galwan Valley clash in 2020 was the most serious confrontation in over four decades, resulting in casualties on both sides and plunging bilateral ties to a historic low.

Progress Since 2024 BRICS Meeting

Relations have shown signs of gradual improvement since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in 2024. The two leaders had agreed to resume dialogue mechanisms to manage border differences and rebuild mutual trust.

Earlier Special Representatives’ Dialogue

In August, the 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue on the Boundary Question was held, during which both sides agreed on several steps to improve bilateral ties. These included establishing a Working Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to enhance border management and sustain peace along the LAC.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to use existing diplomatic and military channels to advance the de-escalation process and maintain stability across border areas.