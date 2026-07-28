'No Coercive Measures': Kolkata Court Grants Bail To 16 People In NEET Protest Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kolkata court granted bail to 16 NEET protest arrestees.

July 24 NEET protest turned violent; 16 were arrested.

State government decided no coercion, per Supreme Court's order.

KOLKATA: A city court on Tuesday granted bail to 16 people, after initially remanding them to two days' judicial custody in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations, as the West Bengal government decided not to take any coercive steps against the students.

Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata on July 24.

In a statement, the West Bengal government said on Tuesday that it has decided, "No coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination." The court granted bail to all 16 people arrested in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations.

Fourteen were arrested earlier, and two more were apprehended by the police on Monday.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court had earlier in the day remanded the arrested persons in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations to judicial custody till July 30.

The accused persons were represented by lawyers Shamim Ahmed and others.

Following Friday's unruly scenes during the rally, the state government claimed that at least 70 people identified in connection with the violence were neither students nor members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and had no direct link with the movement against the alleged NEET paper leak.

The police registered a case in connection with the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination and 16 individuals were arrested in connection with the case, the statement said.

It said that the West Bengal government carefully considered all aspects relating to the case and the ongoing protests, including the Supreme Court's order passed on Tuesday and decided not to take any coercive measures against the participating students.

The apex court restrained states from taking any coercive action against protesters in the recent student-led agitation and directed them to release those under 18 on the condition that none should have any criminal antecedents.

The state government stated that the protection will not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the Supreme Court order.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)