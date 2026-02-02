NIA Raids Across Kashmir Valley In Terror Funding Crackdown

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-related activities and funding networks.

NIA sources said the searches were conducted early in the morning in Srinagar, Baramulla, Sopore, and Bandipora

Sources said the NIA teams were assisted by local police and the CRPF in raids conducted simultaneously at residential and other premises linked to suspected individuals.

“The raids are part of a wider crackdown on terror financing and support networks operating in the Valley,” the sources added.

In Baramulla district, the raids were being carried out in Bomai Sopore, Zethan Rafiabad and Model Town Sopore.

Searches are also going on in the main town of Bandipora and the HMT Mustafabad area of Srinagar district.

Official statement and further details are awaited.

The NIA has been fiercely contesting terror-related cases filed by it in the designated court of law.

On January 18, 2019, NIA filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group chief Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

It is also contesting the bail applications of separatist leaders, Shabir Shah and others.

The NIA is seeking the death penalty for JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the killings of four IAF personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, in the Rawalpora area of Srinagar city in 1990. Witnesses have already identified Yasin Malik as the main shooter in that terror attack and Showkat Bakshi as one of his terror associates.

Yasin Malik is already serving a life sentence after he conceded to having waged war against the state and for being part of the criminal conspiracy. The Delhi High Court on January 28 granted the NIA four weeks to file its rejoinder to a reply submitted by Malik in connection with the agency’s appeal seeking the death penalty in a terror funding case



