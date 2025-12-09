Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesNearly 5.7 Million Excluded From SIR In Bengal; ‘Deathless Booths’ Down From 2,208 To Just 2

Nearly 5.7 Million Excluded From SIR In Bengal; ‘Deathless Booths’ Down From 2,208 To Just 2

According to ABP Ananda sources, so far 56,37,731 names have been identified for the list of excluded people. The number of deceased persons stands at 23,98,345

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The work of revising the voter list is underway in a war-like manner, with the Election Commission set to publish the draft list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on December 16. Amid widespread confusion over whose names will be included and excluded, officials have said the exercise is aimed at ensuring no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person remains on the rolls. The stated objective of the SIR process is to facilitate fair, fraud-free elections, and the drive is currently being carried out across the state at full intensity, even as political tensions run parallel.

According to ABP Ananda sources, so far 56,37,731 names have been identified for the list of excluded people. The number of deceased persons stands at 23,98,345. Those who have shifted are reported to be more than 19 lakh, while more than 10 lakh have been marked as untraceable. Another 46,832 fall under other categories. In total, the number stands at around 97 lakh and is expected to rise further.

‘Deathless Booths’ Shrink from 2,208 to Just Two

Earlier reports suggested that there were no “dead” voters in more than 2,000 booths in the state. The Election Commission had informed that no dead, transferred or duplicate voters were found in 2,208 polling stations, leading to the return of all filled enumeration forms. After this information surfaced, the Election Commission sought reports, following which the number of such booths steadily declined, from 2,208 to 480, then 29, then 7, and now only 2.

At present, only two polling booths in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur reportedly have no dead, transferred or duplicate voters. In effect, the process of correcting errors, which the Election Commission has been repeatedly referring to in recent days, is ongoing.

Political Sparring Intensifies Over Booth Data

As soon as the issue of there being no “uncollectible” forms in 2,208 booths came to light, BJP leaders launched sharp attacks on the ruling party. Trinamool Congress leaders hit back.

BJP MP Soumitra Khan said, "I will say only one thing, if someone does not want to die, if they want to live their whole life, then come to West Bengal. You will definitely live. There have been no deaths in over 2000 booths, no one has gone anywhere else, this is West Bengal. It is a strange and haunted place. And the district administration is a ghost."

BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar said, "This is the magic of our PC government. Our PC government...that is, Mamata Banerjee 's government. No one dies in those areas. I would like to tell all the people of West Bengal to register their names in the voter list in those areas, in their own districts, at the booths where no one died. So that no one dies. If you go there, you will attain immortality."

Responding on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, Firhad Hakim said, "These are their excuses. They know they will lose there...they will lose everywhere in Bengal. They are making excuses with these."

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission SIR SIR List SIR Exclusion List Deathless Booth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
'Next Project After Gandhiji's Assassination...': Rahul Gandhi Slams RSS Alleging Capture Of Institutions
India
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru; Kharge Hits Back
'Cong's Tukde-Tukde Of Vande Mataram Led To Partition': Amit Shah Slams Indira, Nehru In RS
India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget