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English NewsCities3-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside School Van In Navi Mumbai, Driver Arrested

3-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside School Van In Navi Mumbai, Driver Arrested

The child was said to be the last student to be dropped off and allegedly told her family after reaching home that she was experiencing severe stomach pain and had been distressed by the driver’s behaviour.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three-year-old girl allegedly raped inside Navi Mumbai school van.
  • Driver arrested after girl told family about the assault.
  • Incident prompts serious safety concerns for children in school transport.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a school van in Navi Mumbai, with police arresting the vehicle’s driver after the child reportedly told her family about the incident.

According to sources, the alleged assault took place after school hours while the girl was being taken home. She was reportedly the last child scheduled to be dropped off and was alone in the van when the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The child later returned home and told her family about what had happened. Her family subsequently approached the police and reported the matter.

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Child reportedly tells family about alleged assault

After reaching home, the girl reportedly complained of severe pain in her stomach and spoke about the behaviour of the driver.

The family immediately informed the police about the allegations. Police subsequently arrested the school van driver in connection with the case.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

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Questions Over School Transport Safety

The incident has also raised concerns about safeguards meant to protect children travelling in school transport.

According to the safety norms cited in the report, a female attendant should be present in a school bus while children are being transported. School vehicles are also expected to have CCTV cameras and tracking systems, allowing parents to monitor the vehicle’s movement.

Questions are now being raised over whether these safeguards were in place in the vehicle involved in the incident and whether they were being properly followed.

Police are investigating the allegations against the driver.

Frequently Asked Questions

What alleged incident occurred in a Navi Mumbai school van?

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a school van in Navi Mumbai. The vehicle's driver has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

How did the alleged assault come to the attention of authorities?

The girl told her family about the incident after returning home, also complaining of severe pain. Her family then immediately informed the police about the allegations.

Who was arrested in connection with the alleged incident?

Police arrested the school van driver following the girl's report to her family. The investigation into the allegations against the driver is currently underway.

What safety concerns have been raised following this incident?

The incident has raised questions about safeguards for children in school transport. This includes the expected presence of a female attendant, CCTV cameras, and tracking systems.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rape MAHARASHTRA NEWS Navi Mumbai News
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