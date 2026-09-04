3-Year-Old Girl Raped Inside School Van In Navi Mumbai, Driver Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three-year-old girl allegedly raped inside Navi Mumbai school van.

Driver arrested after girl told family about the assault.

Incident prompts serious safety concerns for children in school transport.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a school van in Navi Mumbai, with police arresting the vehicle’s driver after the child reportedly told her family about the incident.

According to sources, the alleged assault took place after school hours while the girl was being taken home. She was reportedly the last child scheduled to be dropped off and was alone in the van when the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The child later returned home and told her family about what had happened. Her family subsequently approached the police and reported the matter.

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Child reportedly tells family about alleged assault

After reaching home, the girl reportedly complained of severe pain in her stomach and spoke about the behaviour of the driver.

The family immediately informed the police about the allegations. Police subsequently arrested the school van driver in connection with the case.

The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

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Questions Over School Transport Safety

The incident has also raised concerns about safeguards meant to protect children travelling in school transport.

According to the safety norms cited in the report, a female attendant should be present in a school bus while children are being transported. School vehicles are also expected to have CCTV cameras and tracking systems, allowing parents to monitor the vehicle’s movement.

Questions are now being raised over whether these safeguards were in place in the vehicle involved in the incident and whether they were being properly followed.

Police are investigating the allegations against the driver.