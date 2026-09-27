Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi-NCR experienced pleasant weather with significant temperature drops.

Light rain and strong winds caused widespread temperature drops across the region.

IMD forecasts light clouds; air quality remains in satisfactory category.

Delhi-NCR woke up to pleasant weather on Sunday after light rain and strong winds swept across the national capital, bringing relief from the heat a day earlier. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, while partly cloudy and pleasant conditions continued in Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning.

The Safdarjung weather station, Delhi's primary base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 3.8 degrees lower than the previous day and 5.1 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, a decline of one degree from the previous day and 0.7 degrees below normal.

Other weather stations also recorded a dip in temperatures. Palam registered a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees lower than Friday, while its minimum temperature was 20.5 degrees Celsius, down 0.9 degrees from the previous day.

Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar also registered 22.8 degrees Celsius, around 1.2 degrees lower than the previous day.

Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad recorded 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecast For Sunday

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to see light clouds on Sunday, although sunshine will also prevail during the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range from 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Southeasterly winds are expected to blow at 10-15 kmph, with wind speeds potentially reaching 20-25 kmph during the day.

The weather department has forecast dry conditions in Delhi till October 2.

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Light Rain Recorded In Parts Of Delhi

Light rain was recorded in parts of the national capital on Saturday. Safdarjung received 0.2 mm of rain between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, while Lodhi Road recorded 0.5 mm during the same period, according to IMD data.

The sky remained generally cloudy during the day. An IMD official said one or two spells of very light to light rain were possible at most places, with moderate rain likely at many places towards the night.

North-easterly winds also strengthened across Delhi, blowing at speeds of 20-25 kmph. At Palam, gusts reached 30-33 kmph during the day.

The recent spell of rain and strong winds led to a noticeable fall in maximum temperatures across the city, with several areas recording temperatures below normal.

Noida, Ghaziabad Also See Temperature Dip

The change in weather was also evident across neighbouring parts of the National Capital Region.

Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, while Ghaziabad's maximum temperature stood at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

During the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures across Delhi ranged between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were recorded between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.

In some parts of the capital, minimum temperatures were considerably below normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius, while other areas recorded temperatures within the normal range.

Maximum temperatures were also considerably below normal at some locations, with certain parts recording readings more than 5 degrees Celsius below normal.

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Delhi AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Delhi's air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Saturday despite the changing weather conditions.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 72 at 4 pm, compared with 78 on Friday.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor' and 401-500 as 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)