India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Rehabilitation Units Expected By 2029, Says DRP CEO

Dharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Rehabilitation Units Expected By 2029, Says DRP CEO

Dharavi redevelopment will preserve its traditional identity while delivering 10,000 rehabilitation units by 2029, according to project CEO Mahendra Kalyankar.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dharavi redevelopment will preserve traditional industries and ensure rehabilitation.
  • Project expects 10,000 rehabilitation units ready by 2029.
  • Experience Centre opening soon, envisioning sustainable 'city within city'.

Mumbai: Dharavi’s traditional industries will be retained and rehabilitated as part of the area’s redevelopment, with pollution-control requirements factored into the process, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said on Thursday. Speaking at the ABP Network Infra Summit in Mumbai, Kalyankar said the project was focused on improving housing, infrastructure and connectivity while preserving Dharavi’s distinctive social and economic character for its residents and businesses.

Traditional Industries To Stay

Kalyankar said Dharavi’s traditional identity would remain an important part of the redevelopment, with industries to be suitably rehabilitated in line with applicable environmental and pollution-control norms.

“The redevelopment is about creating better living conditions and opportunities while retaining the essence of Dharavi,” he said.

He added that the project was being planned in coordination with the local population, with the Dharavi Master Plan being placed in the public domain to invite suggestions and objections.

The DRP CEO said 10,000 rehabilitation units are expected to be ready by 2029, marking a significant step in the long-term transformation of the densely populated Mumbai neighbourhood.

Experience Centre Coming Soon

An Experience Centre dedicated to the redevelopment is also expected to open shortly. It will offer residents and visitors an immersive view of the proposed transformation and provide a clearer understanding of how the area is expected to evolve.

Kalyankar described the vision as creating a “city within a city”, with sustainability and improved quality of life at its core.

The redeveloped area is planned to have stronger links with key parts of Mumbai, including the Metro network and airports. Plans also include an upgraded public transport ecosystem, including a modern BEST bus depot.

Kalyankar said the project had seen increasing engagement from residents and stakeholders over the past year, describing the absence of major agitation as an indication of growing understanding around the redevelopment process.

He said the broader vision was to create a modern, sustainable Dharavi with improved living conditions, connectivity and economic opportunities.

Wider Mumbai Impact

The redevelopment is expected to extend beyond housing. The wider plan includes upgraded infrastructure, mobility, public amenities and opportunities for local businesses.

Kalyankar said the changes would have an impact well beyond Dharavi and could contribute to a broader transformation of Mumbai.

The DRP envisages a comprehensive redevelopment of one of the city’s most densely populated areas while seeking to retain its established communities, traditional economic activities and distinctive character.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 Sep 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dharavi Redevelopment Dharavi Industries Mumbai Infrastructure Mahendra Kalyankar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Rehabilitation Units Expected By 2029, Says DRP CEO
Dharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Rehabilitation Units Expected By 2029, Says DRP CEO
Cities
Bengal Food Safety Raids Find Rotten Meat, Gulal-Laced Sweets Ahead Of Durga Puja
Bengal Food Safety Raids Find Rotten Meat, Gulal-Laced Sweets Ahead Of Durga Puja
Cities
Puri's Jagannath Temple Has Rs 1,912 Cr In Bank, Owns 60,821 Acres Of Land
Puri's Jagannath Temple Has Rs 1,912 Cr In Bank, Owns 60,821 Acres Of Land
Cities
Delhi School Admissions 2026: EWS, Freeship Seats To Be Verified, Check Computerised Draw Details
Delhi School Admissions 2026: EWS, Freeship Seats To Be Verified, Check Computerised Draw Details
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya News: Ex-Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Takes Charge as Ram Temple Trust CEO
UP News: Yogi Adityanath Assures Flood Victims in Farrukhabad, Orders Road Repair Plan
Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget