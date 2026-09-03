Dharavi Redevelopment: 10,000 Rehabilitation Units Expected By 2029, Says DRP CEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dharavi redevelopment will preserve traditional industries and ensure rehabilitation.

Project expects 10,000 rehabilitation units ready by 2029.

Experience Centre opening soon, envisioning sustainable 'city within city'.

Mumbai: Dharavi’s traditional industries will be retained and rehabilitated as part of the area’s redevelopment, with pollution-control requirements factored into the process, Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar said on Thursday. Speaking at the ABP Network Infra Summit in Mumbai, Kalyankar said the project was focused on improving housing, infrastructure and connectivity while preserving Dharavi’s distinctive social and economic character for its residents and businesses.

Traditional Industries To Stay

Kalyankar said Dharavi’s traditional identity would remain an important part of the redevelopment, with industries to be suitably rehabilitated in line with applicable environmental and pollution-control norms.

“The redevelopment is about creating better living conditions and opportunities while retaining the essence of Dharavi,” he said.

He added that the project was being planned in coordination with the local population, with the Dharavi Master Plan being placed in the public domain to invite suggestions and objections.

The DRP CEO said 10,000 rehabilitation units are expected to be ready by 2029, marking a significant step in the long-term transformation of the densely populated Mumbai neighbourhood.

Experience Centre Coming Soon

An Experience Centre dedicated to the redevelopment is also expected to open shortly. It will offer residents and visitors an immersive view of the proposed transformation and provide a clearer understanding of how the area is expected to evolve.

Kalyankar described the vision as creating a “city within a city”, with sustainability and improved quality of life at its core.

The redeveloped area is planned to have stronger links with key parts of Mumbai, including the Metro network and airports. Plans also include an upgraded public transport ecosystem, including a modern BEST bus depot.

Kalyankar said the project had seen increasing engagement from residents and stakeholders over the past year, describing the absence of major agitation as an indication of growing understanding around the redevelopment process.

He said the broader vision was to create a modern, sustainable Dharavi with improved living conditions, connectivity and economic opportunities.

Wider Mumbai Impact

The redevelopment is expected to extend beyond housing. The wider plan includes upgraded infrastructure, mobility, public amenities and opportunities for local businesses.

Kalyankar said the changes would have an impact well beyond Dharavi and could contribute to a broader transformation of Mumbai.

The DRP envisages a comprehensive redevelopment of one of the city’s most densely populated areas while seeking to retain its established communities, traditional economic activities and distinctive character.