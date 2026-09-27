15 Killed In Heavy Rains In UP, More Showers Likely Today 

Rain will continue in several parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, affecting normal life across the state. Heavy rainfall has been reported in most areas since Thursday evening, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures for September. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, heavy rain is expected in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the latest available figures, thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused significant damage across the state. More than 15 people have died so far, while 117 houses have been damaged and thousands of trees have been uprooted. The weather is expected to remain the same for the next 36 hours, while relief and rescue operations have been stepped up.

Orange Alert In Four UP Districts

The weather department has issued an alert for Sunday as well. A yellow alert has been issued for nine districts in the Terai region, while an orange alert is in place for Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit and Bareilly in western Uttar Pradesh.

These areas also received heavy rain on Saturday, worsening the waterlogging situation. Several parts of Moradabad and Bareilly have been inundated, with water reportedly entering homes. The lack of proper drainage has further aggravated the situation.

More than 27 districts are expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph. The conditions are likely to keep the weather cool and humid. There is also a warning of lightning and thunderstorms in some areas. Heavy rain is also expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature Drops Sharply

Lucknow is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 21 degrees Celsius. The state capital is likely to remain cloudy with rain throughout the day.

Bareilly is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in most districts of the state are likely to remain up to eight degrees below normal.

According to the weather department, conditions are expected to improve from Monday, with clear weather likely and no significant rainfall expected thereafter. The rain over the past three days has caused widespread waterlogging in cities and also damaged crops in several areas.

Compensation For Those Affected

Following the damage caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms, officials have been directed to remain in the field and personally monitor relief and rescue operations.

The government has also ordered an assessment of loss of life, livestock and property caused by rain, lightning and excessive rainfall. Compensation will be provided to affected people within 24 hours of the completion of the damage assessment.