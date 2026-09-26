Char Dham Yatra Suspended Till Sunday Amid Red, Orange Rain Alerts In Uttarakhand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Char Dham Yatra suspended Saturday-Sunday due to rain alerts.

Meteorological Department issued red/orange warnings for Saturday-Sunday.

Schools closed; landslides, road blockages feared in region.

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from Saturday afternoon until Sunday in view of red and orange rain alerts issued by the Meteorological Department for several districts of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop issued a letter to all district magistrates, directing them to take necessary action in their respective districts.

The order said the pilgrimage was being suspended in view of the weather forecast and to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling from across India and abroad. The Yatra will resume once weather conditions improve, the order said.

Red Alert In 5 Uttarakhand Districts On Saturday

For Saturday, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, PTI reported.

An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora, while Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri are under a yellow alert.

As a precautionary measure, schools up to Class 12 have been closed in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag.

Four Districts Under Red Alert On Sunday

For Sunday, a red alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag are under an orange alert.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated places.

Landslide, Road Blockage Risk

The adverse weather conditions have raised the risk of landslides and road blockages in hilly areas, rising river and stream water levels and waterlogging in the plains.

The administration has been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary measures in view of the weather forecast.

CM Dhami Appeals Against Unnecessary Travel

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to residents and tourists to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during the red alert period.

Dhami advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and waterlogged areas. He also directed officials to continuously monitor water levels in rivers and streams, landslide-prone areas, hill roads, Char Dham routes and major tourist destinations.

The Char Dham Yatra will resume after weather conditions return to normal.