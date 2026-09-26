India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesChar Dham Yatra Suspended Till Sunday Amid Red, Orange Rain Alerts In Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra Suspended Till Sunday Amid Red, Orange Rain Alerts In Uttarakhand

Char Dham Yatra suspended from September 26 afternoon to September 27 as Uttarakhand faces red and orange rain alerts. CM Dhami urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel amid landslide risks.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Char Dham Yatra suspended Saturday-Sunday due to rain alerts.
  • Meteorological Department issued red/orange warnings for Saturday-Sunday.
  • Schools closed; landslides, road blockages feared in region.

The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from Saturday afternoon until Sunday in view of red and orange rain alerts issued by the Meteorological Department for several districts of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop issued a letter to all district magistrates, directing them to take necessary action in their respective districts.

The order said the pilgrimage was being suspended in view of the weather forecast and to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling from across India and abroad. The Yatra will resume once weather conditions improve, the order said.

Red Alert In 5 Uttarakhand Districts On Saturday

For Saturday, the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar, PTI reported.

An orange alert has been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Almora, while Haridwar, Uttarkashi and Tehri are under a yellow alert.

As a precautionary measure, schools up to Class 12 have been closed in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Nainital and Rudraprayag.

Four Districts Under Red Alert On Sunday

For Sunday, a red alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Nainital and Rudraprayag are under an orange alert.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated places.

Landslide, Road Blockage Risk

The adverse weather conditions have raised the risk of landslides and road blockages in hilly areas, rising river and stream water levels and waterlogging in the plains.

The administration has been directed to remain vigilant and take necessary measures in view of the weather forecast.

CM Dhami Appeals Against Unnecessary Travel

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to residents and tourists to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel during the red alert period.

Dhami advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and waterlogged areas. He also directed officials to continuously monitor water levels in rivers and streams, landslide-prone areas, hill roads, Char Dham routes and major tourist destinations.

The Char Dham Yatra will resume after weather conditions return to normal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Char Dham Yatra been suspended?

The Yatra is suspended due to red and orange rain alerts issued for several Uttarakhand districts. This measure is for the safety of pilgrims traveling from across India and abroad.

When will the Char Dham Yatra resume?

The Char Dham Yatra is suspended from Saturday afternoon until Sunday. It will resume once the weather conditions improve and return to normal.

What are the main concerns due to the heavy rainfall forecast?

The adverse weather poses risks of landslides, road blockages in hilly areas, and rising river levels. Chief Minister Dhami advises avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from rivers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rains Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held
Bengaluru Murder: Woman’s Body Found In Vacant Plot, Husband Held
Cities
Jaipur: Fire Breaks Out In NIMS Hospital's Operation Theatre; Patients Evacuated
Jaipur: Fire Breaks Out In NIMS Hospital's Operation Theatre; Patients Evacuated
Cities
19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland
19 Die After Drinking Spurious Liquor In Nagaland
Cities
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Uttarakhand Ex-CM Harish Rawat Appears Before ED For Questioning In 2016 Recruitment Case
Advertisement

Videos

Jaishankar UNGA Reply: Pakistani Journalist’s Terrorism Question Gets Sharp Response
Lucknow Heavy Rain: Tree Falls on Car Near KKC, Traffic Police Issue Safety Advisory
UP Politics: PM Modi Meets CM Yogi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election Strategy in Focus
UP Politics: Yogi-Modi Meet in Delhi, Rajya Sabha Polls and 2027 Election on Agenda
Patiala Chitkara University: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Night Protest, Police Deny Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget