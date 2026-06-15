‘Iran Will Not Have Nuclear Weapon’: Trump Says Deal ‘All Signed’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump declared a nuclear agreement finalised with Iran.

Agreement prevents Iranian nuclear weapons; Strait of Hormuz reopens.

Iranian officials urged caution, citing mistrust; more talks expected.

US President Donald Trump has declared that a landmark agreement with Iran has been finalised, insisting that Tehran has accepted conditions preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Speaking in France alongside President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said the deal had been fully signed and would pave the way for the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Friday. While Washington has projected confidence about the agreement’s implementation, Iranian officials have signalled a more cautious approach, stressing that future negotiations will continue under a framework shaped by years of mistrust and previous disputes between the two countries.

Trump Claims Breakthrough

Trump said Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons as part of the understanding reached between the two sides.

"Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. They agreed to that," Trump said, adding that "strong policing" would be used to enforce the agreement.

He expressed optimism about future ties with Tehran, while warning that failure to uphold the deal could return both sides to confrontation. Trump also claimed the agreement with Tehran was complete, saying, "The deal's all signed, and the Strait is already partially opened."

Trump also described recent negotiations as productive, saying Washington and Tehran had “got along very well” during talks. He acknowledged that military action had taken place during the conflict but suggested diplomacy had ultimately prevailed.

The US leader further announced that the agreement had been fully signed and stated that the Strait of Hormuz had already been partially reopened. He pledged that the strategically vital waterway would be completely open by the end of the week.

Iran Signals Caution

Despite the breakthrough, Iranian officials struck a more measured tone.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf described the development as a major step forward following what he called the country’s resistance against Israel and the United States. He said Iran would continue to defend its interests while pursuing its broader national objectives.

Also Read: Iran Calls Turkey, Iraq And Egypt; Reveals Conditions Put Before Trump

Talks To Continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that further negotiations would take place after the formal signing ceremony scheduled in Switzerland on Friday.

Addressing members of Iran’s parliamentary Economic Commission, Araghchi said Tehran would approach the implementation phase with caution, citing past experiences, breaches of commitments and a long history of distrust in relations with Washington.

He stressed that Iran’s priority would be to secure economic benefits from the agreement while ensuring that national interests were protected.

The signing ceremony in Switzerland is expected to mark the next major step in efforts to stabilise relations between the two long-time adversaries.

Also Read: 'Trump's Agreement Does Not Bind Us': Israel Rejects US-Iran Peace Deal