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HomeNewsIndiaBangladesh PM Adviser Heads Back To Dhaka After Being Briefly Stopped At Delhi Airport

Bangladesh PM Adviser Heads Back To Dhaka After Being Briefly Stopped At Delhi Airport

Bangladesh PM adviser Zahid Ur Rahman was briefly stopped at Delhi airport over verification of past anti-India remarks. Cleared for entry later, he chose to return to Dhaka via Colombo.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladeshi PM's adviser stopped at Delhi airport.
  • Detained for anti-India remarks, later cleared to enter.
  • Rahman opted to return Dhaka via Colombo, India.

Zahid Ur Rahman, an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, was briefly stopped by immigration authorities at Delhi airport after arriving in India. Sources said he had been placed on a watchlist due to a series of anti-India remarks made in recent months.

According to reports, immigration officials detained him for verification related to his past statements. After the verification process, authorities cleared him for entry into India. However, Rahman later decided to return to Dhaka via Colombo instead of continuing his visit.

Zahid Ur Rahman was travelling to New Delhi as part of the Bangladeshi delegation attending the 28th meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Bangladesh Summons India's Deputy High Commissioner

According to a report by the Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner after the adviser was stopped at the airport. However, neither Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry nor India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued an official statement on the matter so far.

The report also stated that the Bangladeshi adviser was travelling on a regular green passport carrying a SAARC sticker rather than a diplomatic passport.

The incident comes at a time when bilateral ties, which had deteriorated significantly during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, have gradually begun to improve.

Who Is Zahid Ur Rahman?

Zahid Ur Rahman is a well-known Bangladeshi doctor, columnist and political analyst. He is considered one of the most prominent and widely discussed figures in the new government led by Tarique Rahman.

After the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina and the formation of the interim administration under Muhammad Yunus, Rahman was appointed a member of the Election Reforms Commission.

Through his YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as newspaper columns, he has frequently criticised India's policy towards Bangladesh.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Zahid Ur Rahman stopped at Delhi airport upon arrival?

He was briefly stopped by immigration authorities because he had been placed on a watchlist due to a series of anti-India remarks. Officials detained him for verification related to his past statements.

What happened after Zahid Ur Rahman was stopped by Indian immigration?

After verification, authorities cleared him for entry into India. However, he subsequently decided to return to Dhaka via Colombo instead of continuing his official visit.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Ties Bangladesh PM Adviser Zahid Ur Rahman
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