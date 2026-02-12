Muslim Man Pulled Aside And Thrashed On Train In Maharashtra

A man identified as Hafiz Mohammad Imran has alleged that he was attacked because of his religious identity while travelling on the Manmad–Kakinada–Shirdi Express in Maharashtra's Latur.

According to reports, the incident took place when the train was halted at Hafeezpet railway station in Hyderabad. Imran said there was already an argument underway between some passengers inside the coach. He claimed he approached the group only to ask what had happened and why a fight was taking place, but the situation escalated suddenly.

In his statement to authorities, Imran alleged that he was forcibly pulled aside and assaulted. He claimed he was targeted because he was wearing a beard and a cap, which, according to him, led to him being singled out.

20 People Involved In Attack

Imran further alleged that around 20 people were involved in the attack. He also said that a friend who tried to intervene was pushed and assaulted during the altercation.

The complainant has stated that he can identify the attackers and is willing to assist police in identifying them. He added that questioning other passengers present in the coach would help establish the facts of the incident.

Following the emergence of the case, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has raised the issue and demanded strict action against those responsible. Party leaders described the incident as concerning, particularly as it allegedly occurred in a public space like a train.

Police have begun investigating the matter and said all angles are being examined. Officials have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty.