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English NewsCitiesMumbai Toll Rates Rise 20%: Check New Charges From Today

Mumbai Toll Rates Rise 20%: Check New Charges From Today

Under the revised rates, toll charges for vehicles ranging from mini buses to heavy motor vehicles will now be between Rs 90 and Rs 225.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

There is a major update for commuters entering Mumbai, as toll charges at five entry points have increased by 20% from Thursday. The revised rates will apply to mini buses, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles. However, light motor vehicles, school buses and state transport buses will continue to remain exempt from toll charges. These vehicles have been exempted from paying toll since October 14, 2024.

Under the revised rates, toll charges for vehicles ranging from mini buses to heavy motor vehicles will now be between Rs 90 and Rs 225.

New Toll Rates In Mumbai

From October 1, mini buses and light commercial vehicles will have to pay Rs 90, up from the earlier Rs 75. The toll for trucks and buses has been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 180. Heavy motor vehicles will now be charged Rs 225, compared with Rs 180 earlier.

The revised toll rates will be applicable at five entry points into Mumbai:

Vashi on the Sion-Panvel Highway
Mulund on LBS Road
Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway
Airoli Bridge
Dahisar on the Western Express Highway

The sixth entry point is Atal Setu, where toll is collected separately.

Toll Collection Started In 2002

Toll collection at the five entry points into Mumbai began in September 2002 and the rates were subsequently revised in 2010. The toll concession was originally scheduled to continue until November 2026. However, its tenure has now been extended until September 17, 2029.

The extension was decided to compensate for the Rs 900 crore payment to the contractor following the toll waiver for passenger cars and smaller vehicles in 2024.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Mumbai Toll Rates Mumbai New Toll Rates
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