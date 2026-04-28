Tension Erupts At Jamia Millia Islamia Campus As Students Protest RSS Event, Security Tightened

Tension gripped Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday as scores of students staged a protest against an event linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), prompting heavy security deployment outside the university campus.

Personnel from the Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were stationed at key entry points, particularly around the engineering faculty, where the programme was reportedly being organised.

Students Raise Slogans, Demand Cancellation

Protesting students gathered in large numbers, raising slogans against the event and demanding its immediate cancellation. The programme is believed to be part of ‘Yuva Kumbh’, marking 100 years of the RSS.

Student groups, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit at Jamia, strongly objected to the event. In a statement issued on Monday, the SFI alleged that granting permission for the programme amounted to a “direct provocation”.

The group also expressed concerns over the safety and dignity of minority students on campus, urging the university administration to withdraw approval for the event.

As of now, Jamia Millia Islamia authorities have not issued an official response regarding the event or the students’ demands.

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