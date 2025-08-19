Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMumbai Monorail: Over 440 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1-Hour Wait For Rescue’

Mumbai Monorail: Over 440 Evacuated, Passengers Recount ‘Overloading, Suffocation, 1-Hour Wait For Rescue’

A Mumbai monorail stalled near Mysore Colony due to a power snag, trapping hundreds amidst heavy rain. Passengers reported overcrowding, suffocation, and a fainting incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Over 440 passengers were evacuated from a stranded monorail near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai after it came to a halt on Tuesday evening due to a power supply snag. The incident, which occurred against the backdrop of heavy rain, triggered an emergency response involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire brigade, and police.

At least 442 passengers have been rescued so far from the monorail stuck near Mysore Colony station in Mumbai, one hospitalised, news agency PTI reported officials as stating. 

The BMC stated that fourteen passengers suffered minor suffocation and were treated on-site, while one passenger, a 20-year-old female, was sent to Sion Hospital and is stable, news agency IANS reported.

One passenger, Sunil, described the situation inside the train: “I was in the train from 5:30 PM. The rescue operation started after 1 hour. There were at least 500 passengers in the train. This train arrived after a gap of 30 minutes, so the entire train was overloaded with passengers…”

He further added, “There was no emergency exit, there are children, elderly, and ladies. A man fainted in front of me.”

Another passenger said suffocation was the main issue inside the stranded monorail, "Passengers were patient. The train had many senior citizens and kids, and they were facing difficulties... Suffocation was the main problem inside the train..."

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Orders Probe

BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini confirmed that multiple agencies had joined hands to evacuate the stranded commuters. “Teams of the fire department and police are engaged in the rescue. The rescue operation is underway,” he said.

Following distress calls to the BMC helpline, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with three snorkel vehicles to assist in bringing passengers to safety. Officials reported that the monorail broke down around 6:15 PM between Chembur and Bhakti Park stations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the incident. "Due to some technical reason, a monorail is stuck between Chembur and Bhakti Park. MMRDA, the fire brigade, and the municipal corporation, all agencies have reached the spot. The highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers. Therefore, no one should worry or panic. All passengers will be safely evacuated. I request everyone to remain patient. I am in contact with the MMRDA Commissioner, the Municipal Commissioner, the police, and all relevant agencies. An inquiry will also be conducted into why this incident occurred," he wrote on X.

On the rescue, Deputy CM Ekanth Shinde told ANI, "Due to the closure of Harbour Line, several passengers started travelling in the Monorail. This led to overcrowding in the train, and a power breakdown occurred. Due to the power breakdown, emergency brakes were applied, and the train stopped. Our priority is to rescue passengers from the train. I spoke with the Municipal Commissioner. Officials of MMRDA, BMC, Fire Brigade and police are present at the spot. I also spoke with some of the passengers. The rescue operation will be finished in a while now. Medical teams are present at the spot. The passengers will soon reach their homes safely. We will ensure that this incident is not repeated..."

We will make sure that such an incident is not repeated. Passengers should not get stuck in the Monorail like this. We will investigate this incident... Since a Red Alert has been issued for today, I would appeal to the people not to leave their houses if it is not necessary. A public holiday was announced today, and the private organisations were asked to follow work from home for today," he added.

Mumbai Monorail: Overcrowding Blamed For Power Disruption

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) blamed overcrowding for the incident. “Today, a Monorail train (RST-4) stalled between Bhakti Park and Chembur, near Mysore Colony station. Preliminary checks revealed that due to overcrowding, the total weight of the train rose to around 109 metric tonnes, which exceeded its designed capacity of 104 metric tonnes. This excess weight caused a break in the mechanical contact between the power rail and the current collector, cutting off the electricity supply required to run the train,” it stated.

“The overcrowding was triggered by the closure of the Indian Railways Harbour Line owing to heavy rainfall in Mumbai... MMRDA is actively coordinating with BMC and emergency services to provide passenger assistance, deboard affected commuters safely, and restore power and operations at the earliest. Immediate corrective actions are underway, and a detailed technical review is being conducted to prevent recurrence,” it added.

The MMRDA confirmed that all passengers have been evacuated from the monorail.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
