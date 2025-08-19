Mumbai Monorail Breaks Down Amid Rains; Passengers Stranded For 1 Hour Without AC: VIDEO

A monorail service in Mumbai came to a halt near Mysore Colony station on Tuesday after it faced a power supply problem, leaving passengers trapped inside for nearly an hour, reportedly without air conditioning. Authorities said, “One Monorail train near Mysore Colony station has experienced a minor power supply issue. Our operations and maintenance teams are already on-site and working to resolve it quickly.

For now, services between Wadala and Chembur are running smoothly on a single line. We sincerely thank you for your patience and assure you that your safety remains our top priority. Rest assured, normal services will be restored at the earliest.”

According to news agency PTI, cranes being used for rescue.

Mumbai Rains: City Reels Under Record Rainfall

Mumbai was pounded by relentless rain for the second consecutive day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming nearly 300 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours. The downpour disrupted suburban train services, stranded commuters, and brought road and air traffic to a crawl.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 400–500 residents had to be evacuated after the rising Mithi river crossed the danger mark. The Central Railway suspended suburban operations between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane, and also on the harbour line between CSMT and Kurla as tracks were submerged in water.

At some locations such as Sion and Kurla, water rose up to eight inches above the tracks, forcing the suspension of services. Long-distance trains were rescheduled or cancelled, with help desks set up at major stations to guide passengers.

Mumbai Rains: 8 Flights Diverted, Schools Shut

The downpour also impacted air traffic. Officials said at least eight flights were diverted to other cities, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. Airlines warned passengers about delays as low-visibility procedures were intermittently enforced at Mumbai airport.

Educational institutions and government offices remained closed due to the conditions. Even the Bombay High Court curtailed its functioning to 12:30 pm. The Directorate of Higher Education also declared a holiday for all senior colleges across Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Mumbai Rains: NDRF and Civic Agencies on Rescue Duty

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Kurla and Kranti Nagar to carry out rescue efforts. In Powai, an NDRF team pulled a man to safety after he was swept away in the Mithi river.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 525 pumps, 10 mini pumping stations, and six major pumping stations were working round the clock to drain waterlogged areas. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the city recorded 37 per cent of its average August rainfall in just 54 hours.

According to BMC data, the western suburbs bore the brunt, with Chincholi fire station recording 361 mm of rain, Kandivali 337 mm, and Dindoshi 305 mm between Monday and Tuesday morning. In south Mumbai, Dadar and Wadala registered around 300 mm of rainfall during the same period.