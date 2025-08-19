Maharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Records 300 mm Rain, Shinde Monitors Situation

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Flood Fury: 8 Dead In Nanded; Mumbai Inundated With 300 mm Rainfall, Shinde Monitors Situation

Heavy rains in Maharashtra caused eight deaths in Nanded, extensive crop damage, and livestock losses. Mumbai experienced record rainfall, disrupting transportation and necessitating evacuations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Eight people lost their lives in Nanded district of Maharashtra following heavy flooding triggered by a cloudburst-like situation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday. He also confirmed extensive crop damage spread across nearly 12–14 lakh acres of farmland due to the relentless rains pounding various regions of the state.

Speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, Fadnavis added that livestock losses had also been reported. “Overall the situation is under control. Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall of nearly 300 mm. The city’s lifeline—suburban trains—have slowed down or are running late. The Mithi river (in Mumbai) reached the danger-level mark and 400 to 500 persons had to be evacuated. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is monitoring the situation on the field,” he told reporters, as per news agency PTI.

The chief minister noted that the government had announced a holiday for educational institutions and offices, urging private firms to allow employees to work from home. “High tide is expected in the evening and we are closely watching the situation. The NDRF and SDRF are on alert,” Fadnavis said. District collectors, he added, have been authorised to decide on financial aid for cattle loss, house damage and lives lost under the NDRF rules.

Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, stated that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert, according to PTI.

Shinde Tours Affected Areas, Reviews BMC Preparedness

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who missed the cabinet meeting for the second straight week, visited the Emergency Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He said, “I took a tour of Mumbai, visited the Mithi River and areas affected by landslides in Vikhroli Park Site and also went to Thane. BMC machinery is on high alert, with Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and other officials actively monitoring the situation in the field.”

He highlighted that 525 pumps, 10 mini pumping stations and six major pumping stations were operational across Mumbai. “Efforts are being made to provide immediate relief, with 525 pumps operational, 10 mini pumping stations, and six large pumping stations in use. Holding ponds have been created, and NDRF teams are working to shift people from flood-prone areas to safer locations, providing them with food, shelter, and medical camps,” Shinde said, according to news agency ANI.

He further mentioned geo-netting in landslide-prone areas, provision of food packets and essentials to affected residents, and steps to ease traffic pressure on public transport. “It is an appeal to people to stay indoors unless necessary and for private companies to allow work from home to manage the high-intensity rainfall, which has caused significant flooding but is being mitigated by ongoing drainage efforts,” he added.

IMD Red Alert In Mumbai, Travel Chaos Continues, 8 Flights Diverted

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai’s Santacruz recorded 151.4 mm of rainfall in just six hours on Tuesday, while Vikhroli received 141.5 mm, Juhu 110.5 mm, Byculla 92 mm, Bandra 89 mm and Colaba 29 mm between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm. Earlier, Vikhroli had logged 255.5 mm and Santacruz 238.2 mm in a 24-hour period ending 8.30 am.

The downpour caused waterlogging across low-lying parts of the city, severely affecting roads, suburban railways and flight operations. The Central Railway suspended local train services on the harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla, while long-distance trains were terminated at Thane due to submerged tracks.

At least eight flights—six operated by IndiGo, and one each by SpiceJet and Air India—were diverted to Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, sources said. The Bombay High Court also wound up proceedings early, shutting by 12.30 pm.

The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar and ghat areas of central Maharashtra, warning of extremely heavy rainfall till Wednesday.

Residents Evacuated, Relief Operations Underway

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said nearly 350 people from Kurla were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi river swelled. A video of the river near Powai lake showed furious water flow.

“Due to the excessive rains, the BMC officials have shifted some 300 persons to safer locations as a precautionary measure,” Shinde said, adding that municipal teams were working round-the-clock. Five NDRF teams were deployed in Kurla’s Kranti Nagar, where one man was rescued from being swept away in the Mithi river.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced a closure of all its offices, state-run establishments, schools and colleges, except essential services, while the Directorate of Higher Education ordered holidays for senior colleges in Konkan districts.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said coordination was being done with neighbouring states for managing dam discharges and stressed that uncontrolled catchment areas remain a concern.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 05:16 PM (IST)
Monsoon Mumbai Rains Mumbai Rain Nanded Red Alert Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra IMD NDRF Eknath SHinde MUMBAI Monsoon 2025 SDRF.
