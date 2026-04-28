Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man arrested after allegedly stabbing two security guards with knife.

Investigators examining religious motive and 'lone wolf' angle.

ATS took over probe, found notes on 'ISIS', 'jihad'.

Accused lived in US, returned after job issues.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking two security guards with a knife in Maharashtra’s Thane district in the early hours of Monday, with investigators examining a possible religious motive and “lone wolf” angle.

The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, was taken into custody within 90 minutes of the incident. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has since taken over the probe from local police, news agency PTI reported.

Attack At Construction Site

According to an official release issued by the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, the incident occurred around 4 AM at an under-construction building near Wockhardt Hospital in the Mira Road area, under the jurisdiction of Nayanagar Police Station.

The victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Ramesh Sen, were on duty as security guards when the accused allegedly attacked them with a knife following an altercation.

Officials said Ansari first stabbed Mishra and then assaulted Sen, who was nearby. Mishra remains in critical condition, while Sen is undergoing treatment.

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Alleged Religious Angle Under Probe

According to a report by NDTV, the accused is believed to have targeted the victims after asking them to recite the ‘kalma’, a foundational Islamic declaration of faith.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive but indicated that a religious angle is being examined as part of the investigation.

ATS Steps In, ‘Lone Wolf’ Angle Explored

The case was handed over to the ATS following the recovery of alleged incriminating material from the accused. Officials said the probe is focusing on whether the attack was an isolated act or part of a broader plan.

Handwritten notes containing terms such as “ISIS”, “lone wolf”, “jihad”, and “Gaza” were found during the investigation, NDTV reported.

Security agencies are also analysing electronic devices, including mobile phones, seized from Ansari to determine the nature and extent of his activities.

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Background Of The Accused

Ansari had lived in the United States for several years before returning to India in 2019 after being unable to secure employment. Originally from Mumbai’s Kurla area, he was residing alone in Nayanagar at the time of the incident.

He had reportedly travelled to the US for studies, and some members of his family continue to live there.

Swift Arrest And Ongoing Investigation

Police said the accused was identified through CCTV footage and apprehended within one and a half hours of the attack.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder.

In a statement, police said, "In view of the seriousness and scope of the incident, further investigation has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS)."

The probe is being monitored by Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma.

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The incident has raised concerns about potential radicalisation and isolated attacks, prompting authorities to widen the scope of the investigation.

Officials said further findings will depend on forensic analysis and interrogation of the accused, as agencies work to determine whether the act was premeditated or linked to a larger network.