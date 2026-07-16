Karnataka Doctor Found Dead Inside Apartment, 8-Year-Old Son Injured; Wife Under Questioning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anaesthesiologist murdered in Dharwad, son found with stab injuries.

Police question doctor's wife; no outsider entry suspected.

Wife's statements inconsistent, domestic dispute suspected; investigation continues.

A 45-year-old anaesthesiologist was found murdered inside his apartment in Karnataka's Dharwad, while his eight-year-old son was discovered with stab injuries in the same residence, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Kiran Honannavar, an anaesthesiologist at Chirayu Hospital. His wife, Dr Priyanka, an ophthalmologist, has been taken into custody for questioning. Their son is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, the preliminary investigation indicates that no outsider is believed to have entered the apartment, which is located in a highly secured residential complex. Police said only the husband, wife and their son were inside the home when the incident occurred.

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Relatives Raised Alarm After Doctor Became Unreachable

The incident came to light after Dr Kiran's relatives repeatedly tried to contact him but were unable to reach him, acccording to NDTV. Police said they were allegedly told by Dr Priyanka that he was resting and later informed that he had gone out.

When Dr Kiran remained unreachable until the evening, family members went to the apartment themselves. They found him lying in a pool of blood and discovered the injured child inside the house. Police said the boy was still breathing when officers arrived and was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

Police Yet to Establish Sequence of Events

Investigators said Dr Kiran's body was found in one room, while the injured child was located in another. Police are still working to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the incident.

Commissioner Shashikumar said Dr Priyanka is currently in a state of shock and has been making inconsistent and unusual statements. Investigators are verifying her account and gathering information from both families as they attempt to determine the motive behind the incident.

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Investigation Continues as Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police said there was no indication of any dispute with neighbours. As part of the investigation, officers will examine CCTV footage from the apartment complex to piece together the events leading up to the crime.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station. Authorities said the exact cause and circumstances of the murder are expected to become clearer after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.

While relatives have alleged that Dr Priyanka was responsible for Dr Kiran's death, police have not confirmed her involvement and said the investigation remains ongoing. Officials added that the incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, although the precise motive has not yet been established. Police have also not officially confirmed reports regarding the child's alleged mental health condition, saying the matter is still under investigation.