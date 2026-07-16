Renowned Latur Cardiologist Mehul Rathod Dies By Suicide, Police Launch Investigation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renowned Latur cardiologist Dr. Mehul Rathod allegedly died by suicide.

Found in his car, police suspect poison ingestion, vials found.

Police and forensic team investigating; motive and cause unconfirmed.

A renowned cardiologist from Maharashtra's Latur, Mehul Ishwar Rathod, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said. He was 45.

Rathod was associated with the well-known M.J. Hospital in Latur. The reason behind the suspected suicide has not yet been established, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the preliminary information available, the incident is linked to the area near Ambajogai Road in Latur. Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding his death are still being examined.

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Doctor Found Inside Car After Family Raised Alarm

According to initial reports, Rathod had left the hospital in his Toyota Innova and later reached the Ambajogai Road area. Preliminary findings suggest he may have consumed poison while inside the vehicle.

Investigators said some empty injection vials were found inside the car, leading to suspicion that poison may have been administered through an injection. However, police have not officially confirmed the exact cause of death and are awaiting further forensic findings.

Search Began After He Stopped Responding to Calls

Family members and hospital staff reportedly began searching for Rathod after he stopped answering repeated phone calls during the afternoon.

His vehicle was later traced to the Ambajogai Road area. His wife, who is also a doctor, along with several colleagues, reached the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors attempted to save him, but he was declared dead.

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Forensic Team Examining Evidence

A police team reached the scene soon after the incident and began conducting a spot inspection. A forensic team has also joined the investigation to collect evidence and establish the sequence of events.

Authorities said the investigation is at an early stage, and the motive behind the suspected suicide remains unknown. Further details are expected after the forensic examination and the completion of the police inquiry.