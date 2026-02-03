3 Injured As Minor Driving Mercedes Rams Car On Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel

A speeding Mercedes rammed into a car from behind inside Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel late Sunday night (February 1), leaving three people injured, one of them a woman in serious condition. Police investigations have revealed that the luxury car was being driven by a minor at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred around 1.45 am inside the Coastal Road tunnel. According to police, the Mercedes suddenly hit the car ahead at high speed, triggering panic inside the tunnel and briefly disrupting traffic movement.

Family Was Heading Out for Dinner

The car that was hit was being driven by 36-year-old Prasanna Mopkar, a resident of Mira Road. His wife and mother-in-law were also in the vehicle. The family was travelling from Borivali to a hotel in Colaba for dinner when the collision took place.

Following the impact, Mopkar and his mother-in-law sustained minor injuries, while his wife suffered a serious injury to her nose. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the accident.

Mercedes Found to Be Driven by a Minor

Doctors said the woman’s nasal injury was severe and she remains under treatment, while the other two injured persons were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police probe revealed that the Mercedes is registered in the name of a senior citizen businessman. His 18-year-old granddaughter had taken the car keys from home, but the vehicle was being driven by her 17-year-old friend at the time of the crash, making the driver a minor.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against the car owner, his granddaughter, and the minor driver. Police said the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken if negligence is established.