Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities3 Injured As Minor Driving Mercedes Rams Car On Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel

3 Injured As Minor Driving Mercedes Rams Car On Mumbai Coastal Road Tunnel

A woman suffered serious nasal injuries. The Mercedes belonged to a businessman whose granddaughter allowed her 17-year-old friend to drive.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)

A speeding Mercedes rammed into a car from behind inside Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel late Sunday night (February 1), leaving three people injured, one of them a woman in serious condition. Police investigations have revealed that the luxury car was being driven by a minor at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred around 1.45 am inside the Coastal Road tunnel. According to police, the Mercedes suddenly hit the car ahead at high speed, triggering panic inside the tunnel and briefly disrupting traffic movement.

Family Was Heading Out for Dinner

The car that was hit was being driven by 36-year-old Prasanna Mopkar, a resident of Mira Road. His wife and mother-in-law were also in the vehicle. The family was travelling from Borivali to a hotel in Colaba for dinner when the collision took place.

Following the impact, Mopkar and his mother-in-law sustained minor injuries, while his wife suffered a serious injury to her nose. All three were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the accident.

Mercedes Found to Be Driven by a Minor

Doctors said the woman’s nasal injury was severe and she remains under treatment, while the other two injured persons were discharged after receiving first aid.

Police probe revealed that the Mercedes is registered in the name of a senior citizen businessman. His 18-year-old granddaughter had taken the car keys from home, but the vehicle was being driven by her 17-year-old friend at the time of the crash, making the driver a minor.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against the car owner, his granddaughter, and the minor driver. Police said the investigation is underway and strict action will be taken if negligence is established.

Related Video

Major Accident: Speeding truck breaks railing, falls onto service road on Jaipur–Ajmer Highway

Published at : 03 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Hit And Run
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
Advertisement

Videos

Major Accident: Speeding truck breaks railing, falls onto service road on Jaipur–Ajmer Highway
Breaking News: Youth stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar after minor dispute
Breaking News: US cuts tariffs on India to 18%, lowest among Asian nations
Breaking News: Missing Navi Mumbai law student found dead in Lonavala gorge
Breaking News: Trump announces major India–US trade agreement on social media
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget