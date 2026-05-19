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HomeCitiesMumbai: Bread Prices Rise By Rs 5 Per Loaf, Vada Pav To Get Costlier

Mumbai: Bread Prices Rise By Rs 5 Per Loaf, Vada Pav To Get Costlier

The price of several bread varieties has been increased by up to Rs 5 per loaf, a move expected to directly impact the daily expenses of common citizens.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 19 May 2026 10:12 AM (IST)

After the recent increase in milk prices, residents of Mumbai are now facing another inflation blow as bread prices have also gone up across the city.

The price of several bread varieties has been increased by up to Rs 5 per loaf, a move expected to directly impact the daily expenses of common citizens, especially office-goers, labourers and students who heavily rely on affordable snacks such as vada pav, misal pav, bhaji pav and sandwiches.

Bread Variety Old Price New Price
400g Sandwich Bread ₹40 ₹45
Whole Wheat Bread ₹55 ₹60
Multigrain Bread ₹60 ₹65
Small Brown Loaf ₹28 ₹30
White Loaf ₹20 ₹22
Brown Bread ₹45 ₹50

New Bread Prices Effective From May 16

According to reports, several major bread manufacturers implemented revised prices from May 16 onward. The hike applies to popular categories including sandwich bread, whole wheat bread and multigrain bread.

In some areas, the price of brown bread has reportedly increased from Rs 45 to Rs 50.

Also Read: 'No Diesel In Our Car, Can't Search Her’: Nagpur Police On Missing Girl's Complaint

Bakery owners said rising production costs forced the price revision. They cited higher expenses related to plastic packaging, transportation, imported raw materials and the weakening rupee as major reasons behind the increase.

The recent hike in milk prices has also added pressure on food production costs.

Consumers Worried About Rising Daily Expenses

Millions of people in Mumbai consume pav-based food items every day, making bread a staple part of the city’s affordable food culture.

Consumers have expressed concern that the latest price hike will put additional financial pressure on the average Mumbaikar already dealing with rising living costs.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Former MP Anand Mohan Makes Strong Allegations Against JD(U) Leaders

Published at : 19 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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Mumbai News Mumbai Bread Price Hike Vada Pav Mumbai
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