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English NewsCitiesMumbai AQI: What Are BMC's Construction Ban Rules?

Mumbai AQI: What Are BMC's Construction Ban Rules?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the level of air pollution and indicates the potential health risks associated with exposure to polluted air.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 09:27 AM (IST)

As Mumbai’s air quality worsens, with several areas recording high pollution levels in recent days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its scrutiny of construction and redevelopment projects.

Since last year, the civic body has introduced measures to curb dust and pollution at construction sites, including provisions to suspend work if projects fail to comply with prescribed pollution-control norms.

Here is what homebuyers, developers and other real estate stakeholders need to know about the BMC’s construction restrictions and the circumstances under which work may be stopped.

What Is AQI And Why Does It Matter?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the level of air pollution and indicates the potential health risks associated with exposure to polluted air.

In India, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe

Higher AQI readings indicate greater pollution and potentially higher health risks.

According to BMC officials, construction activities can contribute to air pollution through dust generated by excavation, demolition, handling of building materials, debris transportation and vehicle movement at project sites.

To address these sources, the civic body has prescribed dust-control measures for construction and redevelopment projects and stepped up monitoring and enforcement when air quality deteriorates.

What Are BMC’s Rules On Construction Restrictions?

Over the past three years, the BMC has introduced several measures to tackle air pollution in Mumbai. These include mandatory AQI monitoring at construction sites, the installation of real-time sensors and compliance notices for builders found violating prescribed norms.

The civic body has also issued a set of 28-point guidelines for dust and pollution control and deployed ward-level flying squads to monitor compliance. It has warned that construction and industrial activities could be shut down if pollution levels remain high.

Restrictions on construction work depend on the severity and duration of pollution, according to the BMC’s air pollution mitigation framework.

The civic body’s standard operating procedure for implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), issued in November 2025, states that Stage IV measures will be enforced if Mumbai’s city-level or local area-wise AQI remains above 200 for three consecutive days.

These measures could lead to restrictions on construction activity as the authorities seek to curb pollution and improve air quality.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai AQI Mumbai Air Quality
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