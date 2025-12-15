Mohali Kabaddi Tournament Ends In Tragedy As Promoter Falls Victim To Shooting

A youth was shot dead during a Kabaddi match in Sohana, Mohali on Monday after attackers opened fire from a Bolero vehicle. The victim, identified as Rana Balachauria, who was promoting the tournament, sustained gunshot wounds to the head and later died during treatment.

According to reports, the attackers approached Balachauria under the pretext of taking a selfie before opening fire. The incident occurred at the Sector 82 ground while the Kabaddi match, organised by the Gurdwara Management Committee and Vedwan Sports Club, was underway. Eyewitnesses initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers. Around six rounds were fired before the assailants fled.

Singer Mankirt Aulakh was scheduled to attend the match at the time of the attack. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. The tournament was being telecast live, capturing the sound of gunfire, and a large number of spectators were present during the attack.

Mohali police have reached the site and are investigating the circumstances and identifying the attackers.