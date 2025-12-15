Explorer
Government Issues Major Update For Delhi Schools As Pollution Levels Rise
The Delhi government on Monday ordered mandatory online classes for students from nursery to Class 5 in view of rising air pollution levels across the capital.
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
