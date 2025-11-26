Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘He’s Doing A Great Job’: Trump Dismisses Talk Of Replacing FBI Director Kash Patel; Photo Of Duo Surfaces

Trump rejects reports he plans to fire FBI Director Kash Patel as controversies over security, travel and internal disputes fuel ongoing scrutiny.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Speculation over the future of FBI Director Kash Patel has surged following a report from MS NOW, which stated that President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of replacing him. The outlet — formerly known as MSNBC — cited three individuals familiar with discussions inside the administration, claiming that Trump and several senior advisers have expressed irritation over persistent negative headlines involving Patel. According to the report, conversations about potential successors have taken place privately.

"No, he's doing a good job. Kash Patel? He's doing a great job, I think," says US President Donald Trump when asked if he is planning to replace Kash Patel as FBI Director, as per a report on ANI.  

White House Pushes Back 

The White House swiftly denied the story, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it “completely made up” in a post on X. Leavitt said she was in the Oval Office when the headline broke, at which time Trump was meeting Patel and other law enforcement officials. She noted that the President laughed at the speculation and even posed for a photo with Patel to convey confidence in his leadership.

Earlier, MS NOW reported that Trump has privately mentioned Andrew Bailey — a senior FBI official and former Missouri attorney general — as a candidate to replace Patel. Two sources told the outlet that Patel was “on thin ice,” although they also acknowledged that Trump could reverse direction at any point.

 

 

Patel has come under sustained scrutiny in recent weeks over his management of the FBI. Questions have been raised about the security detail assigned to his girlfriend, his use of government aircraft, and internal clashes with other Trump-aligned figures inside the bureau. Bailey, meanwhile, has long been viewed as a potential replacement not only for Patel but also for his deputy, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent best known for his role in conservative media.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
