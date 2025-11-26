Speculation over the future of FBI Director Kash Patel has surged following a report from MS NOW, which stated that President Donald Trump is weighing the possibility of replacing him. The outlet — formerly known as MSNBC — cited three individuals familiar with discussions inside the administration, claiming that Trump and several senior advisers have expressed irritation over persistent negative headlines involving Patel. According to the report, conversations about potential successors have taken place privately.

"No, he's doing a good job. Kash Patel? He's doing a great job, I think," says US President Donald Trump when asked if he is planning to replace Kash Patel as FBI Director, as per a report on ANI.

White House Pushes Back

The White House swiftly denied the story, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it “completely made up” in a post on X. Leavitt said she was in the Oval Office when the headline broke, at which time Trump was meeting Patel and other law enforcement officials. She noted that the President laughed at the speculation and even posed for a photo with Patel to convey confidence in his leadership.

Earlier, MS NOW reported that Trump has privately mentioned Andrew Bailey — a senior FBI official and former Missouri attorney general — as a candidate to replace Patel. Two sources told the outlet that Patel was “on thin ice,” although they also acknowledged that Trump could reverse direction at any point.

This story is completely made up.



In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel.

I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: "What? That's…



I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

Patel has come under sustained scrutiny in recent weeks over his management of the FBI. Questions have been raised about the security detail assigned to his girlfriend, his use of government aircraft, and internal clashes with other Trump-aligned figures inside the bureau. Bailey, meanwhile, has long been viewed as a potential replacement not only for Patel but also for his deputy, Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent best known for his role in conservative media.