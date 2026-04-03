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HomeCitiesBengal Migrant Worker Found Dead In Jaipur: Family Alleges Acid Attack Over Speaking Bengali

Bengal Migrant Worker Found Dead In Jaipur: Family Alleges Acid Attack Over Speaking Bengali

Sahan, a plastic collector and the family's main provider, was planning to return home to vote for the upcoming West Bengal elections. His family is struggling to bring his body home.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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A 35-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found dead in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, triggering outrage in his native village in Malda. The victim’s family has alleged that he was brutally killed after being targeted for speaking Bengali.

The body of Sheikh Sahan, a resident of Khokra village under Harishchandrapur block in Malda, was recovered on Thursday evening. Police found his blood-soaked body stuffed inside a sack near a temple, around one kilometre from his residence in Jaipur, according to ABP Ananda. 

Family Alleges Acid Attack, Language Bias

According to the family, Sahan was attacked with acid and killed in a gruesome manner. They claim the assault was motivated by prejudice against his use of the Bengali language.

The incident has left the family devastated, with relatives breaking down as news of his death reached the village.

Missing Since Wednesday Evening

Family members said Sahan had been living in Jaipur for the past five years along with his wife and two children, working as a plastic collector. He was planning to return home to vote and had stepped out on Wednesday evening to book a train ticket.

However, when he did not return home that night, his family grew concerned and began searching for him. The following day, his body was discovered by local police, sparking panic in the area.

Family Struggles to Bring Body Home

The bereaved family, facing financial hardship, is now worried about how to bring his body back from Jaipur. Sheikh Sahan was the eldest son and is survived by two minor children.

Local political leader Sheikh Khalil, a CPI(M) candidate from Harishchandrapur, visited the family to offer condolences and assured them of assistance in coordinating with authorities to bring the body home.

Grief and Questions After Brutal Killing

Sahan’s father, Nofizul Haque, said his son had travelled to Jaipur in search of a livelihood and was the main support for the family.

“He had planned to come home for voting, but he will never return,” he said, alleging that his son was killed after being attacked with acid.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the migrant worker in Jaipur?

A 35-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found dead in a sack near a temple in Jaipur. His family alleges he was brutally killed, possibly with an acid attack.

Why does the family suspect the killing was targeted?

The victim's family alleges he was targeted for speaking Bengali. They claim the assault was motivated by prejudice against his use of the language.

When and where was the worker last seen?

The worker, Sheikh Sahan, went out on Wednesday evening to book a train ticket to return home to vote and did not return. His body was recovered by police the following evening.

What are the family's current challenges?

The family is devastated and facing financial hardship. They are struggling to arrange for the transportation of Sheikh Sahan's body back from Jaipur.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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Acid Attack Migrant Worker Jaipur News
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