Bengal Migrant Worker Found Dead In Jaipur: Family Alleges Acid Attack Over Speaking Bengali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 35-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was found dead in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, triggering outrage in his native village in Malda. The victim’s family has alleged that he was brutally killed after being targeted for speaking Bengali.

The body of Sheikh Sahan, a resident of Khokra village under Harishchandrapur block in Malda, was recovered on Thursday evening. Police found his blood-soaked body stuffed inside a sack near a temple, around one kilometre from his residence in Jaipur, according to ABP Ananda.

Family Alleges Acid Attack, Language Bias

According to the family, Sahan was attacked with acid and killed in a gruesome manner. They claim the assault was motivated by prejudice against his use of the Bengali language.

The incident has left the family devastated, with relatives breaking down as news of his death reached the village.

Missing Since Wednesday Evening

Family members said Sahan had been living in Jaipur for the past five years along with his wife and two children, working as a plastic collector. He was planning to return home to vote and had stepped out on Wednesday evening to book a train ticket.

However, when he did not return home that night, his family grew concerned and began searching for him. The following day, his body was discovered by local police, sparking panic in the area.

Family Struggles to Bring Body Home

The bereaved family, facing financial hardship, is now worried about how to bring his body back from Jaipur. Sheikh Sahan was the eldest son and is survived by two minor children.

Local political leader Sheikh Khalil, a CPI(M) candidate from Harishchandrapur, visited the family to offer condolences and assured them of assistance in coordinating with authorities to bring the body home.

Grief and Questions After Brutal Killing

Sahan’s father, Nofizul Haque, said his son had travelled to Jaipur in search of a livelihood and was the main support for the family.

“He had planned to come home for voting, but he will never return,” he said, alleging that his son was killed after being attacked with acid.