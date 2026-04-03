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HomeCitiesDelhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts

Delhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts

“For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” she said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all 13 districts of the national capital will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), describing the move as a step aimed at supporting animal lovers across the city.

“For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” she said.

Warning Against Animal Cruelty

The Chief Minister said the government will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals.

“We will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals,” Gupta said.

Revival Of Veterinary Infrastructure

Highlighting the condition of existing facilities, she said veterinary hospitals that were in a dilapidated state are being revived.

“I want to tell that veterinary hospitals that were lying in a dilapidated condition are now being revived with doctors, medicines, and proper systems,” she said.

Shelter Homes To Be Established

Gupta added that shelter homes linked to these veterinary hospitals will also be set up as part of the initiative.

“Shelter homes associated with these hospitals will be set up,” she said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new initiative for animal welfare in Delhi?

Delhi will establish a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in all 13 districts to support animal lovers across the city.

What action will be taken against animal cruelty?

The government will take strict action against anyone found responsible for cruelty towards animals.

What is being done to improve veterinary facilities?

Veterinary hospitals in a dilapidated state are being revived with doctors, medicines, and proper systems.

Will there be places for animals to stay?

Yes, shelter homes will be established and linked to these veterinary hospitals.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 06:56 PM (IST)
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Animal Care Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta Society For Prevention Of Cruelty 13 Districts
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