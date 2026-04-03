Delhi will establish a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in all 13 districts to support animal lovers across the city.
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Delhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts
“For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” she said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the new initiative for animal welfare in Delhi?
What action will be taken against animal cruelty?
The government will take strict action against anyone found responsible for cruelty towards animals.
What is being done to improve veterinary facilities?
Veterinary hospitals in a dilapidated state are being revived with doctors, medicines, and proper systems.
Will there be places for animals to stay?
Yes, shelter homes will be established and linked to these veterinary hospitals.
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