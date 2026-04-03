Delhi CM Announces Setting Up Society For Prevention of Cruelty To Animals In All 13 Districts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that all 13 districts of the national capital will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), describing the move as a step aimed at supporting animal lovers across the city.

“For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” she said.

Warning Against Animal Cruelty

The Chief Minister said the government will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, " For every animal lover in Delhi, this is for you. For the first time, all 13 districts will have a Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. We will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals. I want to tell… pic.twitter.com/tuZUVHnj5o — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026

“We will take strict action against those found responsible for cruelty against animals,” Gupta said.

Revival Of Veterinary Infrastructure

Highlighting the condition of existing facilities, she said veterinary hospitals that were in a dilapidated state are being revived.

“I want to tell that veterinary hospitals that were lying in a dilapidated condition are now being revived with doctors, medicines, and proper systems,” she said.

Shelter Homes To Be Established

Gupta added that shelter homes linked to these veterinary hospitals will also be set up as part of the initiative.

“Shelter homes associated with these hospitals will be set up,” she said.