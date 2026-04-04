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HomeCitiesTorrent Gas Raises CNG Prices By Rs 2.50/kg Amid Iran War; Locals Express Rising Cost Concerns

Torrent Gas Raises CNG Prices By Rs 2.50/kg Amid Iran War; Locals Express Rising Cost Concerns

Torrent Gas raised CNG prices in Jaipur (Rs 2.50/kg) and Pune rural (Rs 2/kg), impacting commuters and auto drivers who have expressed concern over reduced income.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Torrent Gas has increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.50 per kg in Jaipur, news agency PTI reported.

The hike has sparked concern among locals over rising costs. Auto drivers told PTI their income has been hit due to shrinking margins, forcing them to operate longer hours to earn minimum wages.

CNG Prices Hiked in Pune Rural Areas

In a move affecting daily commuters and transport operators, Torrent also increased CNG prices in Pune’s rural areas by Rs 2 per kg. The revised rates came into effect from midnight of April 2 (early April 3, 2026). 

Following the hike, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) now stands at Rs 94.50 per kg. The company has directed all operational units to implement the new rates immediately.

Fuel Price Surge Across Sectors

The latest revision comes amid a broader rise in fuel prices across the country, driven largely by global energy market pressures. Alongside the hike in CNG rates, prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased from April 1 across major cities, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also saw an upward revision.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen sharply by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. Smaller 5-kg cylinders have also become more expensive. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged following a recent hike in March.

Fuel prices have been on an upward trajectory due to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, and disruptions in crude oil supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The surge in energy costs has also pushed up ATF prices, adding pressure on airlines and likely impacting airfares.

Bio-CNG prices have also been increased in line with the revision. The new rate has gone up from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 92 per kg, reflecting a similar upward trend in alternative fuel pricing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Torrent Gas increased CNG prices in Jaipur?

Torrent Gas has increased CNG prices by Rs 2.50 per kg in Jaipur. This hike has caused concern among locals due to rising costs.

What is the new CNG price in Pune's rural areas?

Following a Rs 2 per kg increase, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Pune's rural areas is now Rs 94.50 per kg. The revised rates took effect from midnight of April 2 (early April 3, 2026).

What are the reasons for the recent fuel price surge?

The fuel price surge is driven by global energy market pressures, escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and disruptions in crude oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Have domestic LPG prices also increased?

No, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged following a recent hike in March. However, commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
CNG Price Hike Israel Iran Conflict Iran War Torrent Gas
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