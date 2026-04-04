Torrent Gas Raises CNG Prices By Rs 2.50/kg Amid Iran War; Locals Express Rising Cost Concerns

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Torrent Gas has increased compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.50 per kg in Jaipur, news agency PTI reported.

The hike has sparked concern among locals over rising costs. Auto drivers told PTI their income has been hit due to shrinking margins, forcing them to operate longer hours to earn minimum wages.

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajsthan: Torrent Gas hikes CNG price by Rs 2.50 per kg in the city. Locals express concern over rising costs, with auto drivers saying their income has been hit due to shrinking margins, forcing them to operate longer hours just to earn minimum wages. pic.twitter.com/oKWkQWgx73 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2026

CNG Prices Hiked in Pune Rural Areas

In a move affecting daily commuters and transport operators, Torrent also increased CNG prices in Pune’s rural areas by Rs 2 per kg. The revised rates came into effect from midnight of April 2 (early April 3, 2026).

Following the hike, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) now stands at Rs 94.50 per kg. The company has directed all operational units to implement the new rates immediately.

Fuel Price Surge Across Sectors

The latest revision comes amid a broader rise in fuel prices across the country, driven largely by global energy market pressures. Alongside the hike in CNG rates, prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased from April 1 across major cities, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also saw an upward revision.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen sharply by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. Smaller 5-kg cylinders have also become more expensive. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged following a recent hike in March.

Fuel prices have been on an upward trajectory due to escalating geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, and disruptions in crude oil supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The surge in energy costs has also pushed up ATF prices, adding pressure on airlines and likely impacting airfares.

Bio-CNG prices have also been increased in line with the revision. The new rate has gone up from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 92 per kg, reflecting a similar upward trend in alternative fuel pricing.