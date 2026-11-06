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Fire Breaks Out At Gaffar Market In Delhi's Karol Bagh; 22 Fire Service Units Deployed
A fire broke out at a shop in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh. A total of 22 fire service units have been deployed to control the blaze. Additional water bowsers and lighting equipment have also been sent to the scene, ANI reported, citing the Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
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