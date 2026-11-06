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English NewsCitiesFire Breaks Out At Gaffar Market In Delhi's Karol Bagh; 22 Fire Service Units Deployed

Fire Breaks Out At Gaffar Market In Delhi's Karol Bagh; 22 Fire Service Units Deployed

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:37 AM (IST)

A fire broke out at a shop in Puri Plaza, 13 Block, Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh. A total of 22 fire service units have been deployed to control the blaze. Additional water bowsers and lighting equipment have also been sent to the scene, ANI reported, citing the Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
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