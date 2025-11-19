7 Maoists Killed In Crossfire In Andhra As Crackdown Continues

Amaravati, Nov 19 (PTI) A day after six Maoists were gunned down in an encounter in Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh, seven more were killed in an exchange of fire in the same region on Wednesday, police said.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, ADGP (Intelligence), said three women were among those killed today.

"In continuation of Tuesday's operation, seven Maoists were killed (on Wednesday), according to information received from the field," Laddha said, adding that today's operation occurred about 7 km from the earlier exchange of fire (EOF) site on Tuesday.

Alluri Sitharama Raju district Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Bardar said the firing occurred between 5 am and 5:45 am near a hill about 7.5 km from Maredumilli Police Station, where security forces, including CRPF units, assisted the local police.

The exact location of the encounter was Gujjumamidi village, a forested area in Maredumilli mandal.

The deceased included Metturi Joga Rao alias Tech Shankar, Jyothi and five others whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles, five AK-47 magazines, five SBBL guns, a .303 rifle, 72 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 34 rounds of SBBL ammunition, 24 rounds of .303 ammunition, 18 detonators, three kg of cordex wire and several kitbags from the spot.

The encounter at Maredumilli resulted in the death of six Maoists, taking the total to 13 under 'Operation Sambhav' in two days.

Gujjumamidi, a long-time Maoist hideout used for building temporary shelters, has been a key target for security forces.

He added that Maoist groups appear to be altering their strategies, leadership patterns and identities to evade sustained security pressure.

Intelligence inputs indicate the presence of two senior Maoists in the district, along with several lower-rung cadres operating in the region.

Officials believe Maoists continue to move between rural and urban areas for recruitment, mobilisation and induction, often going underground when needed.

According to Laddha, Shankar had been in the Maoist movement for about 20 years and continuous security operations compelled him to move.

Shankar, a native of Srikakulam, was in-charge (CCM) of Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and had specialised in technical operations such as arms manufacturing and communication.

Further, he said Shankar is believed to have come to the southern state to revive the movement.

On Tuesday, six Maoists, including top naxalite commander Madvi Hidma, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.

The Chhattisgarh police described Hidma's death as the "final nail in the coffin" of the insurgency, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades.

Hidma headed the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion No. 1, the strongest military formation of the outfit in Dandakaranya, which spans parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, apart from Bastar, for several years, officials said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)