Manipur CM Holds Talks With Various Community Groups To Advance Peace Efforts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manipur CM initiated peace talks, stressing unity for development.

He emphasized dialogue, disarming illegal weapons for lasting peace.

CM urged forgetting past, working for state's united future.

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Friday said that discussions have started with several communities on the restoration of peace in the state and that conflict can only be addressed by talks.

Singh was speaking at the inauguration of Mission Blind School at Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district, mainly inhabited by Kuki and Naga communities.

The chief minister said that a united Manipur is the only way forward for all communities inhabited in the state.

"Many groups of different communities visit me at my official residence to discuss how to bring peace. If Meitei, Kuki and Nagas continuously think about themselves only and continue to fight, the state will never develop," he said.

The CM had recently said that peace is unlikely in the state unless all the people who are in possession of illegal weapons are disarmed.

"Since historical times, only when the 36 communities in the state united, was it able to defend itself against others, including against the Burmese. The present boundaries of the state were built and defended by all communities. We should love and honour these lands handed down by our ancestors," Singh said.

Myanmar, which was earlier known as Burma, shares its boundaries with Manipur.

"As there is no other way than to live together, we must think and work to live with cooperation and understand the plights of others. Today, many of our brothers visit Imphal to use flights from the airport to travel," he added.

Imphal valley is home to the Meitei community, while the Kuki and Naga communities live in the hills. During the peak of the unrest, hill people used to avoid the Imphal airport and availed the facility in neighbouring Mizoram’s Aizawl.

Singh also said that due to fresh conflict in hill areas, the peace process has been delayed, and appealed to the people that no solution can be brought by conflict and has to be concluded through talks.

"Even in a household, conflict does take place. But we must forget and forgive the past and think of the next generation," the chief minister said.

Later, in a social media post, Singh said, "I visited Laiching Heikakpokpi in Tengnoupal district and inaugurated the Girls’ Hostel of the Mission Blind School. This facility will greatly enhance the accommodation and convenience of visually impaired students, supporting their educational journey and overall well-being." Referring to the diverse communities residing around Heikakpokpi, the chief minister stressed that the state can progress only through unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Drawing a comparison with Singapore, Singh said that development is possible only when people rise above community divisions and work together with a shared identity.

He also said, "Guided by the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the spirit of "12 Years of Vishwas, Vikas and Jan Kalyan", our Government remains dedicated to inclusive growth and the welfare of every citizen of Manipur."

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)