A railway employee in Mumbai was seriously injured after a male passenger travelling in a ladies' coach of a local train attacked him with a mobile phone when he was asked to follow railway rules and move to the men's compartment.

The incident took place aboard an AC local train travelling from Churchgate to Borivali. A male passenger was found sleeping inside the ladies' coach. When railway staff woke him up and informed him that men were not allowed to travel in the compartment, he allegedly became aggressive and attacked the senior train manager on duty with his mobile phone.

The attack left the train manager with a deep head injury. The incident occurred on Platform No. 2 at Borivali railway station. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot, apprehended the accused and handed him over to the Borivali Railway Police. The police have arrested him.

Passenger Found Sleeping In Ladies' Coach

According to the Borivali Railway Police, Priyesh Suryabhan Giri (37), a resident of the MM Railway Staff Colony in Lower Parel, works as a senior train manager with Western Railway.

On November 22, 2026, he was on duty aboard an AC local train travelling from Churchgate to Borivali. The train departed from Churchgate at 6:55 am and reached Platform No. 2 at Borivali railway station at around 8:02 am.

After the train halted at the platform, Giri got down and noticed a male passenger sleeping inside the ladies' coach. Another person was attempting to wake him up. When Giri enquired, the person identified himself as train examiner Yakub Shaikh.

Giri then joined Shaikh in the ladies' coach to help him. The two railway employees woke up the passenger and informed him that it was a ladies' compartment and that male passengers were not permitted to travel in it. They asked him to move to the men's compartment or get off the train.

Passenger Hits Senior Train Manager

According to the complaint, the passenger became aggressive after the railway employees explained the rules. He allegedly began abusing both employees and got into a physical altercation with them.

When the two employees held his hand and attempted to escort him out of the compartment, the passenger allegedly struck senior train manager Priyesh Giri on the head with his mobile phone.

The attack caused a serious head injury, leaving Giri bleeding. Despite being injured, the two railway employees managed to take the accused out of the compartment and informed the railway control room about the incident.

RPF Personnel Apprehend Accused At Spot

After receiving information from the control room, Borivali RPF Head Constable Sunil Narwal (38) and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel Vipul Rajesh Patil (24) reached the spot.

The railway employees briefed them about the incident, following which the accused was taken into custody and brought to the Borivali Railway Police Station.

During questioning, the accused was identified as Harshil Bharatkumar Jain (30), a resident of Lower Parel who works in event management.

Based on the complaint filed by injured senior train manager Priyesh Giri, the Borivali Railway Police registered a case against Jain and arrested him.