Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Software engineer killed by partner over suspected affair.

Partner allegedly assaulted her, causing fatal head injuries.

Accused stayed with body, informed police next morning.

Police arrested the partner; investigation is currently ongoing.

A 27-year-old software engineer was allegedly beaten to death by her partner following an argument over her suspicion that he was having an affair in Pune's Hinjewadi area. In a disturbing turn of events, the accused reportedly remained beside her body throughout the night before informing the police the following morning.

The deceased, identified as Komal Dahale, and the accused, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, are both software engineers who had been in a relationship for more than three years. The couple had planned to get married, and their families were aware of their relationship and had agreed to the union.

Komal, originally from Wardha district in Maharashtra, worked with Wipro, while Shubham, a native of Buldhana, is employed with Infosys. However, tensions had reportedly been building between them over Komal's suspicion that Shubham was involved with another woman.

Argument Over Suspected Affair Turns Fatal

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place at around 3 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Komal's paying guest accommodation in Hinjewadi.

The couple reportedly got into another argument over her suspicion of his alleged affair. The disagreement soon escalated, with Shubham allegedly losing his temper and assaulting Komal.

He reportedly kicked and punched her repeatedly on the head and neck, causing fatal injuries. Komal succumbed to the assault, according to the report.

Accused Remains Beside Body Overnight, Calls Police

After allegedly killing Komal, Shubham did not immediately alert the authorities. Instead, he reportedly remained seated beside her body throughout the night before contacting the police in the morning to report the incident.

Police personnel subsequently reached the paying guest accommodation and took Komal to a hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The Hinjewadi police arrested Shubham in connection with the alleged murder. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.