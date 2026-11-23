Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man attacked five police with knife at station.

He fled, injuring four more police during capture.

Police shot accused six times in legs to stop.

Nine police personnel were injured after a 30-year-old man allegedly attacked them with a knife inside Delhi's Jama Masjid police station on Monday. The accused, identified as Nabeel, was later shot six times in the legs by police while they were trying to apprehend him.

The injured policemen were admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment, while the accused was also hospitalised after being shot.

According to the report, Delhi Police had summoned Nabeel to the police station following a complaint alleging that he was harassing his mother and sister. During questioning, he allegedly attacked the police personnel with a knife, injuring five of them.

Accused Flees Police Station After Stabbing 5 Personnel

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Monday, November 23. Nabeel allegedly attacked five policemen, including Sub-Inspectors Ajay and Arvind and Head Constable Harendra, inside the Jama Masjid police station.

He reportedly stabbed the personnel on their faces and necks before fleeing the police station. During his escape, he also allegedly snatched a scooter from a civilian.

Four More Policemen Injured During Arrest Attempt

Teams from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the Central District Special Staff subsequently cornered the accused in the Chitli Qabar area.

When police personnel attempted to apprehend him, Nabeel allegedly attacked them again with a knife, injuring four more Special Staff personnel. This took the total number of injured policemen to nine.

Police Fire 8 Rounds, 6 Bullets Hit Accused's Legs

Police fired eight rounds to overpower the accused, with all shots aimed below the waist. Six bullets hit Nabeel in the legs, following which he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nabeel, a resident of Kalan Mahal near Jama Masjid, has a previous criminal case registered against him at the Daryaganj police station in 2022 under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have initiated proceedings to register cases under relevant sections at the Jama Masjid and Chandni Mahal police stations. Further investigation into the incident is underway.