Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj is facing a case over an alleged buffalo sacrifice during Bonalu celebrations in Chitkul village on August 5. The incident came to light after videos circulated on social media.
Telangana Congress Leader Booked Over 'Buffalo Sacrifice' During Bonalu Festival
A case has been filed against Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj over allegations of a buffalo sacrifice during Bonalu celebrations. The incident came to light after videos surfaced on social media.
- Congress leader Mudiraj booked for alleged buffalo sacrifice during Bonalu.
- Videos of alleged sacrifice surfaced, prompting police complaint.
- Case registered under BNS for killing or maiming an animal.
- Animal activist complained, leading to police investigation.
A case has been filed against Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj in connection with an alleged buffalo sacrifice during Bonalu celebrations in Chitkul village in Telangana's Sangareddy district.
The alleged incident took place on August 5 but came to light after videos purportedly showing the sacrifice were later circulated on social media, NDTV reported.
Media reports said a buffalo was taken through the village as part of a procession during the festivities before it was allegedly sacrificed in front of the presiding deities.
FIR Invokes BNS Provision
Patancheru police in Telangana registered the case on August 7 under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision concerning mischief involving the killing or maiming of an animal.
The offence carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.
The complaint was filed by animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham, who alleged that the sacrifice was filmed and that the videos were later uploaded on social media, the NDTV report said.
The complaint identified posts shared through the Instagram account "reelix._" and another account named "Neelam_maaddhu_mudiraaj."
Mudiraj, a Congress leader active in the Patancheru and Medak political regions, has been named as the suspected accused in the FIR.
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Animal Activist Approaches Police
According to the complaint, Goutham and animal rescuer Prathibha Bharathi visited the location of the alleged sacrifice on August 6. Goutham told police that the two examined the site and confirmed that a buffalo had been sacrificed.
He subsequently approached Patancheru police and sought legal action over the alleged incident.
Police registered the case following the complaint and have begun investigating the matter. Investigators are expected to examine the videos circulating on social media, verify the circumstances of the alleged sacrifice and assess other evidence available in connection with the case.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the alleged incident involving Congress leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj?
Who filed the complaint and what legal provision was invoked?
The complaint was filed by animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham. The case invokes Section 325 of the BNS, concerning mischief involving animal killing or maiming.
What are the possible penalties for the alleged offense?
The offense carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both. This is under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
How did the police become aware of the alleged incident?
Animal rights activist Adulapuram Goutham filed a complaint after he and an animal rescuer visited the site and confirmed a buffalo had been sacrificed. Police then registered the case and began investigating.