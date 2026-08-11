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English NewsCitiesHeavy Rain Disrupts Flight Operations In Mumbai, Kolkata; Airlines Issue Advisories

Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Operations In Mumbai, Kolkata; Airlines Issue Advisories

SpiceJet and IndiGo warned passengers about possible delays amid heavy rain and advised them to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy rainfall disrupted Mumbai flight operations on Tuesday.
  • Kolkata flights also faced delays due to heavy rain.
  • Airlines advised checking status, allowing extra travel time.
  • SpiceJet advised early airport arrival for enhanced security.

Heavy rainfall disrupted flight operations in Mumbai and Kolkata on Tuesday, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet said adverse weather conditions in Mumbai could affect arrivals, departures and subsequent flights connected to them.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," the advisory stated.

In another advisory issued by Spicejet late Monday night, the airline asked passengers travelling between August 11-20 to arrive at the airport in advance, warning that enhanced security measures may require additional time during security checks.

IndiGo Issues Advisory For Kolkata

IndiGo issued a similar advisory saying that heavy rain in Kolkata is likely to impact flight operations and cause possible delays. 

The airline said its teams were monitoring the weather conditions and working to minimise disruption as operations return to normal.

"Due to heavy rains in #Kolkata, flight operations may be impacted, resulting in possible delays. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve," the advisory stated.

IndiGo also advised passengers to leave their homes keeping in mind the additional travel time as heavy rains might cause traffic snarls. 

"Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority," it further noted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused flight disruptions in Mumbai and Kolkata?

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday disrupted flight operations in both Mumbai and Kolkata. This prompted airlines to issue advisories warning passengers of possible delays.

Which airlines issued travel advisories due to the heavy rain?

SpiceJet issued an advisory for Mumbai, while IndiGo issued one for Kolkata. Both airlines warned passengers about potential flight delays and impacts on operations.

What should passengers do before traveling from affected airports?

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. They should also allow for additional travel time, especially between August 11-20 due to enhanced security.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Rain Mumbai Monsoon SpiceJet IndiGo Kolkata Weather
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