Heavy Rain Disrupts Flight Operations In Mumbai, Kolkata; Airlines Issue Advisories

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rainfall disrupted Mumbai flight operations on Tuesday.

Kolkata flights also faced delays due to heavy rain.

Airlines advised checking status, allowing extra travel time.

SpiceJet advised early airport arrival for enhanced security.

Heavy rainfall disrupted flight operations in Mumbai and Kolkata on Tuesday, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories warning passengers of possible delays and urging them to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet said adverse weather conditions in Mumbai could affect arrivals, departures and subsequent flights connected to them.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status," the advisory stated.

#WeatherUpdate : Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 11, 2026

In another advisory issued by Spicejet late Monday night, the airline asked passengers travelling between August 11-20 to arrive at the airport in advance, warning that enhanced security measures may require additional time during security checks.

#TravelAdvisory: Passengers travelling between 11th and 20th August 2026 are advised to arrive at the airport well in advance of their scheduled departure. Enhanced security measures may require additional time for security checks and airport formalities. Please plan accordingly… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 10, 2026

IndiGo Issues Advisory For Kolkata

IndiGo issued a similar advisory saying that heavy rain in Kolkata is likely to impact flight operations and cause possible delays.

The airline said its teams were monitoring the weather conditions and working to minimise disruption as operations return to normal.

"Due to heavy rains in #Kolkata, flight operations may be impacted, resulting in possible delays. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve," the advisory stated.

Travel Advisory



Due to heavy rains in #Kolkata, flight operations may be impacted, resulting in possible delays.



Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.



If you're travelling today, we recommend checking… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 10, 2026

IndiGo also advised passengers to leave their homes keeping in mind the additional travel time as heavy rains might cause traffic snarls.

"Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority," it further noted.