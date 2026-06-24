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HomeCitiesMan Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

Man Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection

A civic worker fell into an open manhole during a Mumbai inspection attended by Mayor Ritu Tawde amid heavy rainfall concerns.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 07:45 PM (IST)
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  • Incident highlights monsoon safety concerns amid heavy city rainfall.

A Mumbai civic body employee fell into an open manhole during an infrastructure inspection attended by Mayor Ritu Tawde, exposing serious concerns over safety and preparedness as the city battles heavy monsoon rains. The worker was rescued without sustaining major injuries, but the incident triggered sharp criticism from the Mayor, who reportedly questioned officials over the lack of basic safety measures. The episode comes as Mumbai records intense rainfall across several areas and weather authorities warn of more rain in the coming days, raising fresh concerns over urban flooding and civic management.

Manhole Mishap

The incident occurred while civic officials were inspecting drainage and infrastructure works in Mumbai. According to eyewitnesses, the employee accidentally stepped into an uncovered manhole and fell inside during the inspection.

Mayor Ritu Tawde, who witnessed the incident, immediately expressed displeasure over the apparent lapse and sought an explanation from the officials responsible. The worker was rescued shortly afterwards and did not suffer any serious injuries.

The episode has once again highlighted the dangers posed by uncovered or poorly secured manholes during the monsoon season, when visibility is often reduced by waterlogging and heavy rainfall.

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Stabbed To Death On Moving Mumbai Local Train; Accused Arrested

Rain Challenge

The incident comes as Mumbai continues to receive substantial rainfall. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba recorded 247.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on June 23 and 8:30 am on June 24, while several other parts of the city also witnessed extremely heavy rain.

With forecasts indicating more rainfall ahead, concerns over flooding, drainage infrastructure and public safety have intensified.

Opposition leaders have used the incident to criticise the administration's handling of civic infrastructure. They argued that Mumbai requires long-term flood mitigation measures, including additional rainwater holding tanks, stronger pumping infrastructure and upgrades to stormwater drains.

As Mumbai braces for another spell of rain, the manhole incident has renewed scrutiny of the city's monsoon preparedness and the effectiveness of measures designed to protect both residents and civic workers from preventable hazards.

Also Read: Who Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Mumbai Rains Ritu Tawde
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