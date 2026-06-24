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HomeCities21-Year-Old Stabbed To Death On Moving Mumbai Local Train; Accused Arrested

21-Year-Old Stabbed To Death On Moving Mumbai Local Train; Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Mumbai local train. Police have arrested the accused, Roshan Suvarna, from Kurla.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 06:14 PM (IST)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a passenger aboard a Mumbai local train, following an extensive search operation by the Railway Police. The accused, identified as Roshan Suvarna, was apprehended in Kurla after investigators tracked his whereabouts through leads obtained during the questioning of his father. Authorities had deployed six separate teams to locate the suspect. The incident, which allegedly stemmed from an argument over closing the train's coach door during heavy rainfall, has shocked commuters and prompted a detailed police investigation.

Arrest Made

Railway Police arrested Roshan Suvarna from Kurla after launching a large-scale manhunt. Officials said six teams were formed to trace the suspect after he allegedly fled the scene.

According to investigators, crucial information emerged during the questioning of the accused's father, helping police establish Suvarna's location and carry out the arrest.

Argument Turns Deadly

The incident reportedly took place between Kandivali and Borivali stations during heavy rain. Passengers are said to have become involved in a dispute over whether the train door should remain open or be closed.

Police said the argument escalated rapidly, and the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked a passenger identified as Mayank. The victim suffered severe injuries and later died.

Following the stabbing, the suspect reportedly jumped off the train before it came to a complete halt and managed to escape.

Emergency Response

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the coach soon after receiving information about the attack. Officers provided immediate assistance to the injured passenger while medical staff and a stretcher team were dispatched to the scene.

The victim was initially taken to the emergency medical facility at Borivali railway station, where doctors conducted a preliminary examination. On medical advice, he was later transferred to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for further treatment.

GRP and RPF personnel accompanied the injured man throughout the transfer process. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation and are expected to examine witness statements, CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the full sequence of events leading to the fatal attack.

Before You Go

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About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
MUMBAI Mumbai Local Murder Roshan Suvarna
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