Who Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune police probe Ketan Agrawal's death, initially deemed accidental.

Fiancée Siya Goyal, lover Chetan Chaudhary arrested for murder.

Couple allegedly pushed Agrawal from fort; earlier attempt failed.

The death of 26-year-old Pune real estate director Ketan Agrawal has put his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, under scrutiny after police said the case, initially treated as an accidental death, was part of a murder conspiracy.

Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18, months before his scheduled wedding to Goyal in November.

Police said Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly confessed to pushing Agrawal from the fort. The case has drawn comparisons with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed by his wife during a honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

Police Probe Reveals Alleged Murder Conspiracy

The incident was initially believed to be an accident. However, investigators said several details helped them uncover the alleged plot.

These included Goyal's alleged insistence on visiting Lohagad Fort a second time, Agrawal's missing passport, and the hoodie allegedly worn by Chaudhary despite peak summer conditions.

Police said Goyal had initially claimed that Agrawal slipped and fell while taking photographs near the fort.

Engagement Held In February, Wedding Planned For November

Goyal, 20, is from an affluent business family in Pune. She lives in Bibwewadi, while her family is involved in the dry fruits trade.

Agrawal was a director at the family-run real estate firm Success Group. He and Goyal got engaged in February this year after Agrawal's maternal uncle reportedly introduced the two families.

Their wedding was scheduled to be held in Udaipur in November, with hotels already booked. The families were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the celebrations.

Goyal Was In A Relationship

Police said Goyal had been in a relationship with Chaudhary for around a year.

Chaudhary's family also runs a business in Pune, in the same city where Goyal's father conducts his business. The two reportedly knew each other through business circles and remained in regular contact.

Alleged First Attempt Made Days Before Death

According to police, Goyal and Agrawal had visited Lohagad Fort four days before his death.

During that visit, Goyal allegedly attempted to push him off a cliff after claiming that she had spotted a snake, police said.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Had Booked Rs 17-Crore Palace For Wedding With Fiancée Siya

Investigators said she later insisted on another visit to the fort on June 18, a day before her birthday, when Agrawal was allegedly pushed to his death.

Birthday Celebration Videos Surface Online

Videos circulating on social media show Agrawal organising an elaborate birthday celebration for Goyal ahead of her 20th birthday on June 19.

Family members said Agrawal had spent nearly a month planning the celebration.

Agrawal's father, Vishal Agrawal, told HT that his son had raised concerns about Goyal's behaviour, but the family had overlooked them.

Booked Under BNS Murder, Conspiracy Provisions

Goyal and Chaudhary have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Both have been arrested and sent to seven days of police custody on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Surprised Fiancée Siya With Flowers On Her Birthday Hours Before His Murder