Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case

Who Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case

Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18, months before his scheduled wedding to Goyal in November.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pune police probe Ketan Agrawal's death, initially deemed accidental.
  • Fiancée Siya Goyal, lover Chetan Chaudhary arrested for murder.
  • Couple allegedly pushed Agrawal from fort; earlier attempt failed.

The death of 26-year-old Pune real estate director Ketan Agrawal has put his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, under scrutiny after police said the case, initially treated as an accidental death, was part of a murder conspiracy.

Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18, months before his scheduled wedding to Goyal in November.

Police said Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly confessed to pushing Agrawal from the fort. The case has drawn comparisons with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed by his wife during a honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

Police Probe Reveals Alleged Murder Conspiracy

The incident was initially believed to be an accident. However, investigators said several details helped them uncover the alleged plot.

These included Goyal's alleged insistence on visiting Lohagad Fort a second time, Agrawal's missing passport, and the hoodie allegedly worn by Chaudhary despite peak summer conditions.

Police said Goyal had initially claimed that Agrawal slipped and fell while taking photographs near the fort.

Engagement Held In February, Wedding Planned For November

Goyal, 20, is from an affluent business family in Pune. She lives in Bibwewadi, while her family is involved in the dry fruits trade.

Agrawal was a director at the family-run real estate firm Success Group. He and Goyal got engaged in February this year after Agrawal's maternal uncle reportedly introduced the two families.

Their wedding was scheduled to be held in Udaipur in November, with hotels already booked. The families were expected to spend around ₹14 crore on the celebrations.

Goyal Was In A Relationship 

Police said Goyal had been in a relationship with Chaudhary for around a year.

Chaudhary's family also runs a business in Pune, in the same city where Goyal's father conducts his business. The two reportedly knew each other through business circles and remained in regular contact.

Alleged First Attempt Made Days Before Death

According to police, Goyal and Agrawal had visited Lohagad Fort four days before his death.

During that visit, Goyal allegedly attempted to push him off a cliff after claiming that she had spotted a snake, police said.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Had Booked Rs 17-Crore Palace For Wedding With Fiancée Siya

Investigators said she later insisted on another visit to the fort on June 18, a day before her birthday, when Agrawal was allegedly pushed to his death.

Birthday Celebration Videos Surface Online

Videos circulating on social media show Agrawal organising an elaborate birthday celebration for Goyal ahead of her 20th birthday on June 19.

Family members said Agrawal had spent nearly a month planning the celebration.

Agrawal's father, Vishal Agrawal, told HT that his son had raised concerns about Goyal's behaviour, but the family had overlooked them.

Booked Under BNS Murder, Conspiracy Provisions

Goyal and Chaudhary have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Both have been arrested and sent to seven days of police custody on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Ketan Agarwal Surprised Fiancée Siya With Flowers On Her Birthday Hours Before His Murder

Before You Go

Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the initial finding regarding Ketan Agrawal's death?

Ketan Agrawal's death was initially treated as an accidental fall from Lohagad Fort. However, police investigations later uncovered it as an alleged murder conspiracy.

Who are the main individuals involved in Ketan Agrawal's death?

Ketan Agrawal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, are under scrutiny. Police state they confessed to pushing Agrawal from the fort.

What led the police to suspect a murder conspiracy?

Police grew suspicious due to Siya Goyal's insistence on a second fort visit, Agrawal's missing passport, and Chetan Chaudhary wearing a hoodie in summer.

Was there a prior attempt on Ketan Agrawal's life?

Police reported an alleged first attempt days before his death. Siya Goyal reportedly tried to push him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort during an earlier visit.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jun 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Businessman Pune Murder Case Siya Goyal Ketan Agrawal Fiancee Murder Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Who Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case
Who Is Siya Goyal? Pune Businessman's Fiancée Arrested In Murder Case
Cities
Madani Defends Jihad In Freedom Struggle, Alleges Targeting Of Muslims
Madani Defends Jihad In Freedom Struggle, Alleges Targeting Of Muslims
Cities
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Issues Demolition Notice To Aliganj Building Owner After 15 Deaths
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Issues Demolition Notice To Aliganj Building Owner After 15 Deaths
Cities
MP Land Row: BJP Rejects Allegations Against CM Mohan Yadav, Accuses Congress of Targeting OBC Leaders
BJP Rejects Allegations Against CM Mohan Yadav, Accuses Congress of Targeting OBC Leaders
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Landslide, Residential Area Buried Under Debris
Mumbai Local Murder: Rain-Related Dispute Turns Fatal as Passenger Stabbed to Death in Moving Train
Karnataka Land Row: BJP Alleges Kharge Family Trust Benefited from Prime Public Land Allotments
Punjab Politics: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Over Viral Video Row, Questions AI Claim
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget