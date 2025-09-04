‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH

‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH

West Bengal's Assembly saw CM Mamata Banerjee fiercely attack the BJP, labeling them "thieves" and "anti-Bengali" during a debate on Bengali migrants' harassment

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a blistering attack on the BJP, branding it “gaddi chor” (throne thief), “vote chor” (vote thief), “the biggest dacoit party” and “anti-Bengali”.

The uproar broke out during a discussion on a government resolution on the alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in other states. BJP legislators resorted to slogans and allegedly hurled papers towards the Chief Minister, prompting counter-sloganeering from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs. The resolution was subsequently adopted by the assembly.

‘They Are Anti-Bengali, Vote Chor’: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the opposition, Banerjee said, “BJP MLAs deserve condemnation. They do not even have time for their own speeches, but when I speak, they disrupt. They are anti-Bengali. They oppress the Bengali language. They do not want discussions on Bengali issues. They are corrupt, they are gaddi chor, they are vote chor.”

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to silence her. “Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House? They are anti-Bengali. Their attitude shows a colonial and dictatorial mindset. They want to turn West Bengal into their colony,” she said, according to PTI.

According to ABP Ananda, Banerjee went on to declare, “This is the most corrupt party, the biggest group of dacoits. They are oppressors, they spread terror, they are the shame of the nation.”

‘BJP Sold India’s Prestige Abroad’: Mamata Banerjee

Continuing her attack, Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Union government had undermined India’s dignity before foreign powers. “The BJP has sold India’s prestige before foreign powers. At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times, before the US. They cannot run the country or secure the nation’s interests, yet they dare to lecture us,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

She also accused BJP’s ideological predecessors of betraying India during the freedom struggle. “Their ancestors did not fight for India’s Independence; they betrayed the country. When Mahatma Gandhi gave the call ‘Do or Die’, they colluded with the British,” Banerjee said.

Marshals Called In, BJP MLAs Suspended

The situation quickly escalated into a full-blown face-off, as TMC members countered the slogans, leading to repeated disruptions. Amidst the pandemonium, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for the rest of the day due to disorderly conduct. When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals physically removed him from the House, an action that drew loud protests from the opposition benches. Subsequently, BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, and Ashok Dinda were also suspended as the ruckus intensified.

As the verbal duels continued, marshals were positioned between the two groups of MLAs to prevent any physical altercation. At one point, some TMC MLAs were seen moving towards the BJP benches, but security personnel intervened swiftly, PTI reported.

Despite the mayhem, Speaker Banerjee did not adjourn the House and proceeded with the scheduled business. During the fracas, BJP legislators alleged that water bottles were thrown at them from the treasury benches. The Chief Minister accused the BJP MLAs of intentionally trying to sabotage a crucial discussion on the welfare of Bengali migrant workers. "The BJP doesn’t want the truth to come out. They are obstructing the House to divert attention from the real issues," she alleged.

After the Chief Minister concluded her speech, the BJP legislative party staged a walkout. The government resolution was then passed by a voice vote in the absence of the BJP members.

Also read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Politics Mamata Banerjee Tmc BJP Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal Assembly Agnimitra Paul Shankar Ghosh Vote Chori TMC Vs BJP Anti-Bengali Bengali Migrants
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Election 2025
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
Election 2025
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
World
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 2,200, Rescuers Struggle To Reach Remote Areas
Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 2,200, Rescuers Struggle To Reach Remote Areas
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget