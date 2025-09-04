‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH

The West Bengal Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Thursday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a blistering attack on the BJP, branding it “gaddi chor” (throne thief), “vote chor” (vote thief), “the biggest dacoit party” and “anti-Bengali”.

The uproar broke out during a discussion on a government resolution on the alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in other states. BJP legislators resorted to slogans and allegedly hurled papers towards the Chief Minister, prompting counter-sloganeering from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs. The resolution was subsequently adopted by the assembly.

‘They Are Anti-Bengali, Vote Chor’: Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the opposition, Banerjee said, “BJP MLAs deserve condemnation. They do not even have time for their own speeches, but when I speak, they disrupt. They are anti-Bengali. They oppress the Bengali language. They do not want discussions on Bengali issues. They are corrupt, they are gaddi chor, they are vote chor.”

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of attempting to silence her. “Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House? They are anti-Bengali. Their attitude shows a colonial and dictatorial mindset. They want to turn West Bengal into their colony,” she said, according to PTI.

According to ABP Ananda, Banerjee went on to declare, “This is the most corrupt party, the biggest group of dacoits. They are oppressors, they spread terror, they are the shame of the nation.”

‘BJP Sold India’s Prestige Abroad’: Mamata Banerjee

Continuing her attack, Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Union government had undermined India’s dignity before foreign powers. “The BJP has sold India’s prestige before foreign powers. At times, the Centre is begging before China, and at times, before the US. They cannot run the country or secure the nation’s interests, yet they dare to lecture us,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

She also accused BJP’s ideological predecessors of betraying India during the freedom struggle. “Their ancestors did not fight for India’s Independence; they betrayed the country. When Mahatma Gandhi gave the call ‘Do or Die’, they colluded with the British,” Banerjee said.

Marshals Called In, BJP MLAs Suspended

The situation quickly escalated into a full-blown face-off, as TMC members countered the slogans, leading to repeated disruptions. Amidst the pandemonium, Speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh for the rest of the day due to disorderly conduct. When Ghosh refused to leave, assembly marshals physically removed him from the House, an action that drew loud protests from the opposition benches. Subsequently, BJP MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Bankim Ghosh, and Ashok Dinda were also suspended as the ruckus intensified.

As the verbal duels continued, marshals were positioned between the two groups of MLAs to prevent any physical altercation. At one point, some TMC MLAs were seen moving towards the BJP benches, but security personnel intervened swiftly, PTI reported.

Despite the mayhem, Speaker Banerjee did not adjourn the House and proceeded with the scheduled business. During the fracas, BJP legislators alleged that water bottles were thrown at them from the treasury benches. The Chief Minister accused the BJP MLAs of intentionally trying to sabotage a crucial discussion on the welfare of Bengali migrant workers. "The BJP doesn’t want the truth to come out. They are obstructing the House to divert attention from the real issues," she alleged.

After the Chief Minister concluded her speech, the BJP legislative party staged a walkout. The government resolution was then passed by a voice vote in the absence of the BJP members.