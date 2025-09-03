From SIR Drive To RG Kar Case: Anirban Bhattacharya Targets Bengal Politics With Bold New Track

Kolkata’s theatre and cinema powerhouse Anirban Bhattacharya has taken his dissent from stage to song, fusing political satire with pulsating rock beats in his newly formed band Hooliganism. Their latest number, Tumi Mosti Korbe Jani (I Know You Will Have Fun), has set social media ablaze, thanks to its bold lyrics, biting humour, and unflinching critique of Bengal’s political class.

Known for acclaimed performances in Bengali theatre, films, and even his Hindi debut opposite Rani Mukherjee, Anirban has now embraced music as a tool of cultural resistance, bringing together a group of talented musicians to amplify his voice of dissent.

Anirban Bhattacharya Turns Rebel Musician

With bandmates Subhadeep Guha, Debraj Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Sushruta Goswami, Nilansuk Datta, Pritam Das, Pritam Deb Sarkar, and Someswar Bhattacharya, Anirban delivers satire that spares no one.

The song opens with Anirban dramatically unrolling a paper and declaring “Kagoj amra dekhaboi” (We will show our papers)—a sharp jab at the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) voter verification drive making headlines in Bihar and beyond.

From there, the lyrics spiral into unrelenting commentary, skewering authoritarian leaders, failed governance, and political hypocrisy—all set against infectious rock rhythms.

Satire That Hits Across Party Lines

The band takes aim at everyone—from TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, mocked for his remarks during protests over the RG Kar Medical College tragedy, to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, remembered for his infamous “cow milk has gold” comment.

On Kunal Ghosh: “Bhai, etai amader dosh re, ge jabe Kunal Ghosh” (Brother, this is our fault, Kunal Ghosh will be offended if we sing and protest).

On Dilip Ghosh: “Goyna dokan shob beche dao, gorur doodh e shona” (Sell all your jewellery shops; cow milk contains gold).

The sharpest barb, however, is reserved for CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh, called out for purchasing a Rs 22-lakh SUV despite declaring assets worth only Rs 2 lakh in his 2021 affidavit: “Oi biplobi der party r, arek Ghosh o ache, Tai kineche gari. Daam ta beshi khub.” (There is another Ghosh of the revolutionary party; he has bought a very expensive car).

Beyond Leaders: A Satire on Society and Politics

Hooliganism also comments on broader issues—party-hopping politicians, hollow nationalism, absurd court rulings, and even pet registration drives. One lyric provocatively asks: “Masjid er niche ki ache?” (What lies beneath the mosque?)—a daring critique of communal narratives.

Social Media Reacts: Praise, Criticism, and Surprises

Online, Tumi Mosti Korbe Jani has drawn mixed reactions. Many hailed it as a bold artistic thunderbolt aimed at Bengal’s political elite, while others accused it of ignoring pressing issues like crimes against women and the teacher recruitment scam.

In an unexpected twist, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh, himself a satirical target, praised the song, writing: “I enjoyed the style of the song and its presentation. A bit sarcastic? So what! Kunal Ghosh knows how to enjoy such fun.”