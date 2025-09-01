Army Takes Down TMC's 'Harassment Protest' Stage, Mamata Calls Move BJP's Vendetta

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesArmy Takes Down TMC's 'Harassment Protest' Stage, Mamata Calls Move BJP's Vendetta

The Army dismantled a TMC protest stage in Kolkata's Maidan. Reacting to this, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of political vendetta and misusing the Army to silence dissent.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata's iconic Maidan turned into the centre of a fresh political storm after the Army dismantled a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its protest. The stage, located near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, had been erected to highlight the alleged harassment of Bengali migrants.

The TMC hit back sharply, accusing the Centre of using the Army to silence dissent. The Army, however, maintained that the structure had overstayed its sanctioned period and ignored repeated reminders to vacate the site.

Permit Only For 2 Days: Army

The Maidan, which falls under Army jurisdiction and is close to the Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William, requires prior approval for public events. In a statement, the Eastern Command clarified that the Supreme Court allows such permissions only for up to two days, reported NDTV. For events longer than three days, organisers must seek clearance from the Ministry of Defence.

"Permission for this event was granted for two days. Yet the stage remained for nearly a month. Multiple reminders were issued, but the structure was not removed. After informing Kolkata Police, the Army proceeded to dismantle it," the statement read.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back

Chief Minister and Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Centre, alleging political vendetta. "When Prime Minister Modi comes to Kolkata, he should seek permission from us. They cannot silence our voice. If atrocities against Bengalis continue, we will protest every single day," she said.

Banerjee insisted the Army was not at fault but claimed it was being directed by the BJP. Calling the move a "dirty political game", she asked her party leaders to shift the protest venue. She described the action as a "misuse of the Army" and "political vendetta" by the ruling party at the Centre. "The Army should have consulted the Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants," she said.

Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh echoed the Chief Minister's charge, accusing the Centre of trying to suppress their democratic right to protest. "Our voice will not be muted. We will shift the venue, and people will see how the Centre is conspiring against the Mamata Banerjee government," he said.

Ghosh also alleged that deploying the Army was the latest in a series of moves by the BJP government, following action by agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
