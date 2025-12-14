Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFrom Nagpur To Goa: Fadnavis Explains The New Shakti Peeth Route In Assembly

From Nagpur To Goa: Fadnavis Explains The New Shakti Peeth Route In Assembly

Maharashtra govt revises Shakti Peeth route via Solapur, Sangli after objections, CM Fadnavis tells Assembly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 09:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Maharashtra government has decided to alter the alignment of the proposed Shakti Peeth route connecting Nagpur to Goa amid sustained opposition to the original plan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Assembly on Sunday. Fadnavis announced that the revised alignment of the Nagpur–Goa Expressway, also known as the Shakti Peeth route, will now pass through Solapur and Sangli districts.

He said the decision was taken after consultations with public representatives and in response to objections raised in parts of Dharashiv district.

Marathwada Set To Gain

Calling the expressway a 'crucial infrastructure project', Fadnavis said that despite its name, the highway would benefit Marathwada the most by opening up new regions and accelerating development.

He explained that earlier objections stemmed from the route running parallel to an existing national highway, raising concerns over the need for a greenfield corridor. “A greenfield highway connects areas that were previously untouched and brings new development opportunities,” the chief minister said, adding that the new alignment from Solapur was finalised after discussions with legislators, including Jayakumar Gore.

Pandharpur Link, Land Acquisition

Fadnavis said the revised route would also pass near Pandharpur and establish direct connectivity between Solapur and Sangli with major Shakti Peeth pilgrimage centres. He informed the House that joint land measurements have already been completed and the land acquisition process has begun.

The Shakti Peeth project aims to boost religious tourism, improve inter-district connectivity and generate local employment across Maharashtra. While local resistance had emerged along the earlier route, Fadnavis assured that the government would ensure no injustice to affected communities while implementing the revised plan.

Also read
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fadnavis State Assembly BJP Maharashtra'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sydney Shooting: Police Share Key Update On Bondi Beach Attack
Sydney Shooting: Police Share Key Update On Bondi Beach Attack
World
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
Bondi Beach Shooting: Naveed Akram Identified As Suspect, Police Declare Terror Attack
News
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
One Week After Deadly Goa Fire, Club Owners Luthra Brothers Likely To Be Deported Today
India
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
‘Never Allowed in India’: India Refutes Bangladesh’s Terror Claim After Envoy Is Summoned
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget