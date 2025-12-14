From Nagpur To Goa: Fadnavis Explains The New Shakti Peeth Route In Assembly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Maharashtra government has decided to alter the alignment of the proposed Shakti Peeth route connecting Nagpur to Goa amid sustained opposition to the original plan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Assembly on Sunday. Fadnavis announced that the revised alignment of the Nagpur–Goa Expressway, also known as the Shakti Peeth route, will now pass through Solapur and Sangli districts.

He said the decision was taken after consultations with public representatives and in response to objections raised in parts of Dharashiv district. Marathwada Set To Gain Calling the expressway a 'crucial infrastructure project', Fadnavis said that despite its name, the highway would benefit Marathwada the most by opening up new regions and accelerating development.

He explained that earlier objections stemmed from the route running parallel to an existing national highway, raising concerns over the need for a greenfield corridor. “A greenfield highway connects areas that were previously untouched and brings new development opportunities,” the chief minister said, adding that the new alignment from Solapur was finalised after discussions with legislators, including Jayakumar Gore.

Pandharpur Link, Land Acquisition Fadnavis said the revised route would also pass near Pandharpur and establish direct connectivity between Solapur and Sangli with major Shakti Peeth pilgrimage centres. He informed the House that joint land measurements have already been completed and the land acquisition process has begun.

The Shakti Peeth project aims to boost religious tourism, improve inter-district connectivity and generate local employment across Maharashtra. While local resistance had emerged along the earlier route, Fadnavis assured that the government would ensure no injustice to affected communities while implementing the revised plan.