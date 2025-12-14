Sydney Shooting: Police Share Key Update On Bondi Beach Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hanukkah celebrations at Sydney’s Bondi Beach turned deadly on Sunday after two gunmen opened fire on a crowd of hundreds, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others, police said. One suspect was shot dead at the scene, while the second remains in a critical condition. Authorities also confirmed the discovery of an improvised explosive device in a vehicle linked to the attack, which has now been declared a terrorist incident. A major police and intelligence operation remains under way as investigators examine suspicious materials found near the site.

Suspect Identified, Home Raided

Australia’s ABC News, citing anonymous police officials, reported that one of the two suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram. However, authorities have not confirmed whether Akram is the gunman who was killed or the suspect who remains critically injured.

The report said Akram’s home in the south-western Sydney suburb of Bonnyrigg was raided by police following the shooting. Officials have urged caution over speculation, particularly claims circulating online about the suspect’s background and social media activity.

What Police Have Said

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said one of the shooters was known to authorities but stressed that the individual had a minimal profile. “The person that we know has very, very little knowledge to the police,” Lanyon said, adding that the suspect was not someone officers would have been actively monitoring.

“This is not a time for retribution. This is a time to allow the police to do their duty,” he told a press conference, declining to release further details about the gunmen.

Police also said they were investigating the possibility of a third attacker, though no confirmation has been made as inquiries continue.

Terror Probe & Security Response

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess said intelligence agencies were working to establish the identities of those involved and assess whether others in the community shared similar intent.

Asked whether any of the suspects were on ASIO watchlists, Burgess said one individual was known to the agency but was not assessed as posing an immediate threat.

Police confirmed that an improvised explosive device was found in a car linked to the deceased offender. Several suspicious items recovered from the area are being examined by specialist officers, and an exclusion zone remains in place.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and urged the public to rely only on official updates.