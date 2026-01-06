Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMaharashtra Polls: Ex-MLA Bhosale Quits BJP, MNS Faces Setback, Joins Shinde

Maharashtra Polls: Ex-MLA Bhosale Quits BJP, MNS Faces Setback, Joins Shinde

Multiple leaders, including Nitin Bhosale, join Shinde’s Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the run-up to the Maharashtra municipal elections, party-switching has intensified as leaders strategise to secure electoral opportunities. Around 70 corporators from the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance were elected unopposed, prompting opposition parties to court local leaders to bolster their ranks. Former MNS general secretary Santosh Dhuri quit his party and joined the BJP, chanting Jai Maharashtra while criticizing Raj Thackeray for “handing over” MNS to Shiv Sena. Soon after, the MNS faced another setback as spokesperson Hemant Kamble and general secretary Raja Chougule joined the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Bhosale, Leaders Join Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, former MLA Nitin Bhosale, who had joined the BJP from Sharad Pawar’s NCP on December 25, switched to Shinde’s Shiv Sena after being denied a ticket for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. His family’s exclusion from the electoral process was cited as a key reason for leaving the BJP. The party entry drive also saw former mayor Vinayak Pandey, Yatin Wagh, and Congress leader Shahu Khaire joining Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

During Nitin Bhosale’s BJP induction, there had been a minor ruckus at the party office, with Minister Girish Mahajan being surrounded by supporters. These defections underscore the ongoing jockeying for political advantage ahead of the municipal polls, with the Shinde faction appearing to benefit from the influx of seasoned leaders from rival parties.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are leaders switching parties before the Maharashtra municipal elections?

Leaders are switching parties to secure electoral opportunities and strengthen their positions in the upcoming municipal elections. This is a common strategy in the run-up to polls.

Which parties are seeing leaders defecting?

Leaders are defecting from the MNS and NCP to join the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Some former Congress leaders have also joined the Shinde faction.

What prompted Nitin Bhosale to switch parties?

Former MLA Nitin Bhosale switched to Shinde's Shiv Sena after being denied a ticket by the BJP for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections. His family's exclusion from the electoral process was a key reason.

Which faction of Shiv Sena seems to be gaining from these defections?

The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena appears to be benefiting the most, with an influx of seasoned leaders joining their ranks from rival parties.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Maharashtra' Shinde SHiv Sena CONGRESS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Come Get Me, Coward': Colombian President Dares Trump After US Warning
'Come Get Me, Coward': Colombian President Dares Trump After US Warning
India
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
‘Will Trump Kidnap India’s PM?’: Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Sparks Controversy
Cities
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
UP Draft Voter List Controversy: Senior Congress Leader Claims Family Wiped Out Despite All Documents
Cities
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
ABP Exclusive: ABVP Protests Pro-Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Slogans At JNU, Calls Them ‘Terrorists’
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget