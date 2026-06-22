Fresh Blow To Uddhav Camp As Over 50 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Join BJP In Vasai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 50 Shiv Sena (UBT) members joined BJP in Vasai.

The defection weakens the Uddhav faction's local organizational strength.

This aligns with BJP's broader 'Operation Tiger' political strategy.

Deputy CM Shinde hinted at more forthcoming political realignments.

As Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faces setbacks across Maharashtra, political activity has intensified in Vasai with several key office-bearers and workers from the Uddhav faction switching sides. Their public induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stirred the local political landscape.

More than 50 members, including branch chiefs, department heads and party workers holding various positions, joined the BJP during an induction programme held at the MLA public outreach office in Vasai West. The event took place in the presence of MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit.

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Political observers believe the move has weakened the organisational strength of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in the constituency. The development comes amid a broader churn in Maharashtra politics, where leaders and workers from the Uddhav camp have been deserting the party, signalling changing equations at both the state and local levels.

The defections have also renewed focus on the so-called "Operation Tiger" launched by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, under which several leaders from the Uddhav faction have crossed over to Shinde's camp and the BJP.

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently commented on the operation, saying it had been carried out successfully. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, hinted that more developments were on the way and said efforts were being made to ensure the operation was "foolproof".

Taking a swipe at the Uddhav camp, Shinde remarked that many grassroots workers speak openly while they are outside, but later go inside and "touch their leaders' feet". Calling it a "chemical locha" (confusion), he said people should wait as more "breaking news" would emerge soon.

The latest exodus from Vasai adds to the mounting challenges for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has been battling a series of defections amid shifting political alignments in Maharashtra.