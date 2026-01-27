Maharashtra Government Approves Navi Mumbai Metro: Check Full Route & Key Stations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a landmark metro project that will directly link Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, dramatically improving connectivity across the region. Known as Metro Line 8 or the Gold Line, this rapid transit corridor is designed to slash travel time between the two aviation hubs to around 30-35 minutes, compared with current road journeys that can exceed 90 minutes due to congestion. Cabinet approval marks a major step in realising seamless airport-to-airport rail connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Route, Design & Key Features

The approved Metro Line 8 will stretch for approximately 35 km between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, featuring both underground and elevated sections. Major elements of the route include:

Start: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Terminal 2

End: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

Length: 35 km of metro corridor

Structure: Part underground (around 9 km) and part elevated

Stations: Around 20 stations along the route

Underground section runs from the Mumbai airport to Ghatkopar East, while the remaining stretch continues elevated towards Navi Mumbai.

This high-speed link is expected to operate as a dedicated service, reducing current journey times drastically and providing predictable, congestion-free travel between the two airports.

Economic & Commuter Impact

Officials have set an ambitious timeline, directing that land acquisition and regulatory clearances be completed within six months, with construction to be finished within three years of approval. Once operational, the Gold Line is anticipated to serve both air passengers and daily commuters, not just airport travellers, by integrating with existing and planned metro networks across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The Gold Line is also expected to support the twin-airport system, helping manage rising passenger traffic and boosting the commercial appeal of the metropolitan region. It has been widely described as a transformative infrastructure project that will ease congestion, promote economic growth and enhance urban mobility across one of India’s most densely populated corridors.