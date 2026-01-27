Hailstorms Lash Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHailstorms Lash Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms

The weather agency has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across Delhi, urging residents to stay cautious as unstable weather conditions continue.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Hailstorms battered parts of Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday, while Delhi remained under a yellow alert, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather agency warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning across the national capital, urging residents to remain cautious amid unstable conditions. Light rain was recorded in several parts of the city during the morning hours, with authorities also issuing orange alerts for select districts as intense weather activity continued to sweep through the Delhi-NCR region.

Rainfall Across Delhi

Official data showed Palam receiving 3.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, followed by Ridge at 3.0 mm and Pitampura at 2.0 mm. Janakpuri recorded 1.5 mm, Mayur Vihar 1.0 mm and Ayanagar 0.1 mm, while Safdarjung and Lodi Road reported only trace rainfall. No readings were available from Pusa and Najafgarh during the same period.

Orange alerts were issued for North East Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara, with warnings also extended to parts of North and South Delhi. Explaining the alert system, the IMD said a red alert signals severe weather requiring immediate action, while an orange alert advises people to stay prepared and vigilant.

“Bad weather over Delhi NCR is likely during the next two to three hours,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

More Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected

The weather office forecast light to moderate rain at most locations, with isolated heavy spells accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and hail. Intense activity was reported in pockets including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka and Jafarpur.

Cloudy skies with intermittent showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to persist. 

Temperatures across Delhi-NCR are also set to dip, with the maximum likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday morning was recorded at 8 degrees.

Delhi last witnessed a similar spell on January 23, when the city logged its highest January rainfall in two years, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures and offering temporary relief from rising pollution levels.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Update Breaking News ABP Live Noida Hailstorm Gurugram Hailstorm
