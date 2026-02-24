Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thirteen students of Lucknow University have been served notices for allegedly disturbing public peace after offering Namaz at Lal Baradari within the university campus.

The order, issued on the basis of a challan report submitted by Hasanganj Police Station, states that the prayers created a tense atmosphere on campus and that the possibility of future disturbances to public order could not be ruled out. Acting on this assessment, the Executive Magistrate directed the 13 students to furnish a personal bond of ₹50,000 each along with two sureties of ₹50,000 each. The bond is intended as a guarantee of maintaining peace and law and order for a period of one year.

The development follows an incident at the Lal Baradari building situated inside the university premises, where police also detained a group of students who were allegedly attempting to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the site.

Students Deny Breach Of Peace

Ahmad Raza, a student of Lucknow University who received the notice, rejected the allegation that the prayer and an Iftar gathering disrupted harmony on campus.

“In the notice that has been issued to us, it is mentioned that the prayer we offered and the Iftar we organised have disrupted the peace. Some people became violent. We’re not defending that, but everyone knows that students can sometimes become violent,” he said.

Raza further claimed that students from different communities had stood together during the event. “The biggest reason they’ve suffered a major disruption is that Muslims offered prayers and Hindus protected them,” he alleged.

According to him, the 13 students served notices include both Hindu and Muslim students. He insisted that no objectionable slogans were raised during the gathering.

“We did not raise any slogans that would disturb the peace. On the contrary, when BJP people were standing there, they tried to disturb the peace by raising religious slogans; they raised objectionable slogans, but no notice has been issued against them,” he added.